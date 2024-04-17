Did you know Roman Reigns has more than one movie role credited to his name?

Roman Reigns is one of the biggest wrestlers in the entire world. Until recently, he was the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and had a staggering 1,316-day title reign until Cody Rhodes dethroned him at WrestleMania XL.

What some fans may not realize, however, is that he has also been dipping his toe in Hollywood. Recently, fans started buzzing when a picture dropped, seemingly indicating he would be in a film role of some kind soon, but The Tribal Chief actually has two non-WWE movie roles on his resume.

Roman Reigns infamously played the character of Mateo in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. The movie also starred The Rock, Jason Statham, and Idris Elba. Mateo's role was that of Luke Hobbs' younger brother. Luke's character was played by The People's Champion, which is interesting given that they are real-life cousins.

In addition to that movie role, Roman also had a role in Netflix's The Wrong Missy. The film starred David Spade and Lauren Lapkus. The Tribal Chief himself played the character of Gary aka the Tatted Meathead.

Of course, Roman Reigns has some other credits to his name, but those are all through the Stamford-based promotion. He was in WWE Studios productions such as Countdown and a Jetsons animated movie.

Roman Reigns is set to be in a new movie

Not much is currently known about Roman Reigns' newest film role. Hollywood star Keke Palmer revealed via set photos that The Tribal Chief will be in a movie with her. Those images were posted on social media.

The legendary Eddie Murphy will also be part of the production, as will Pete Davidson. The film will be a heist comedy of some kind, but any other points of information are not yet known by the general public.

Roman Reigns will be returning to a different Bloodline in WWE

Roman Reigns taking a break from WWE television makes sense. He has Hollywood commitments, but he also suffered the biggest loss of his career at WrestleMania XL. However, things have gotten interesting in his absence.

The Bloodline, a stable that The Tribal Chief has led for years now, has seemingly been taken over by Solo Sikoa. Not only that, but Sikoa made the executive decision to physically force Jimmy Uso out of the stable and add Tama Tonga to the group.

Tama Tonga is the son of WWE legend Haku and, while not technically blood-related, is considered to be part of The Bloodline family. He is well known for his time in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, but how might Reigns respond to his arrival? Will The Tribal Chief have to take control back of his group soon? For now, fans will need to tune in to find out.

