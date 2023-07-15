Did LA Knight sneakily take a shot at WWE veteran? Dissecting the SmackDown segment

LA Knight appeared in flesh on WWE SmackDown this week. The charismatic superstar hyped up the United States Championship Invitational. He also took a subliminal shot at a WWE Hall of Famer in his live promo on the blue brand.

The WWE legend on whom LA Knight subtly took a shot at is none other than Kevin Nash. The former Million Dollar Champion played on Nash’s nerves when he brought up the Hall of Famer’s former group, Kliq, during his promo.

“All of a sudden LA Knight’s everywhere. Yeah! Everybody wants to use my name. Everybody on the internet wants to use my name to get views and CLICKS. Let’s call what is it is. I’m the best decision this company every made.”

Watch the clip below:

Knight’s use of the world clicks was a play on the Kliq, the notorious backstage group comprising of Nash, Scott Hall, Shawn Michaels, and Triple H. It appears the real-life Shaun Ricker is well aware of what the internet is talking about him.

Nash got a lot of heat for his criticism of Knight. The nWO co-founder questioned why Knight wasn’t over with the crowd in IMPACT Wrestling. He also called him out for allegedly ripping off The Rock’s gimmick. Nash’s comments brought him a lot of heat as well as responses from fellow legends Booker T and Jeff Jarrett.

LA Knight’s match announced for WWE SmackDown next week

Knight said on blue brand this week that people will soon be calling him the United States Champion. The 40-year-old star will be part of the second fatal four-way match also involving Sheamus, Cameron Grimes and Rey Mysterio set for SmackDown next week.

The winner of the match will face Santos Escobar in a number one contender’s match for the United States Championship. Escobar won the first fatal four-way between that also featured AJ Styles, Grayson Waller, and BUTCH.

SmackDown will air on FS1 as opposed to FOX Network next week and will feature the return of Roman Reigns as well.

