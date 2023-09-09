Did LA Knight take shot at WWE Hall of Famer on SmackDown? Here's what you may have missed!

LA Knight cut a pre-match promo on WWE SmackDown this week. The Megastar dragged The Miz for his antics this past Monday on RAW. He also took the opportunity to take a subtle shot at a Hall of Famer.

The legend is none other than Kevin Nash. LA Knight referenced the legend's “this is where the boys play” promo by saying he would’ve referred to the word 'play' as an adjective, but “since I’m not a m,oron so let's look at the verb.”

Nash had made the infamous botch during his introduction to Eric Bischoff by Scott Hall as one-third of The Outsiders on the May 27, 1996 episode of WCW Night Nitro. The former Diesel referred to the word 'play' as an adjective.

Tonight’s episode of SmackDown marked the second time LA Knight took a subtle shot at Kevin Nash. The Slim Jim Battle Royal winner had previously dragged the former WWE Champion over his criticism of Knight.

Knight said people were making money at his expense and getting “clicks,” a play on Nash’s notorious “Kliq” stable during his time in WWE before Monday Night Wars.

What did Kevin Nash say about LA Knight on his podcast?

The supposed beef between LA Knight and Kevin Nash stems from the comments the latter made on his Kliq This podcast in July.

The Hall of Famer claimed Knight was nothing original but a copy of The Rock and Steve Austin, who didn’t succeed during his time in IMPACT Wrestling.

"There's so many people who agree that LA is doing The Rock/Austin," Nash began. "I mean, the guy's been in the business for like 10 years — why didn't he get over anywhere else? If you're not over in three years, it's probably just not gonna happen."

At the time of the writing, Nash hasn’t responded to Knight’s latest jab directed at him. It remains to be seen how the Hall of Famer will react to the Megastar’s yet another subtle reference to him.

