Did Liv Morgan really get injured at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025? Analyzing the brutal incident

The Elimination Chamber premium live event was a night to forget for Liv Morgan. The Miracle Kid ended up as the runner-up in the Women's Chamber match, failing to punch her ticket to WrestleMania 41. However, even more painfully, Morgan walked out of the contest with scars and bruises all over her body.

She suffered legitimate injuries in the match and was barely able to stand at the ramp while walking backstage. The Women's Chamber Match was in itself a masterclass of brutality and Liv Morgan was the one who suffered the most from it, all thanks to Bianca Belair.

The Judgment Day member was constantly slammed into the barbaric steel structure, which left various cuts and wounds all over her body. Moreover, Morgan suffered a sharp, vicious whip from Belair's braid right around her waist, the sound of which echoed throughout the arena. She was seen in excruciating pain as that a livid red mark was left on her body.

Despite all the bruises, Liv Morgan continued to fight till the end of the match like a true warrior. The aftermath of the Elimination Chamber match was a testament to the fact that The Miracle Kid pushed herself to her full limits and there is absolutely no doubt about that.

Will Liv Morgan miss WrestleMania 41 due to her injuries?

WrestleMania 41 is on the horizon and it is the time of year that no WWE Superstar wants to miss. But what Liv Morgan went through in Toronto has left a lot of fans concerned about her status for the year's biggest annual extravaganza.

However, the WWE Universe can sigh a collective sigh of relief. The former Women's World Champion is not expected to miss The Show of Shows in Las Vegas. While she did suffer a cruel fate at the Elimination Chamber, the nature of her injuries is not serious enough to keep her sidelined.

The 30-year-old was seen this week on Monday Night RAW, which indicates that she's doing just fine. Liv Morgan is one of the biggest stars in the women's division and WWE would make sure to feature her on the card for Mania.

Morgan is currently one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions along with Raquel Rodriguez. Therefore, the duo is expected to be involved in a major feud as they could defend their gold at The Showcase of the Immortals.

