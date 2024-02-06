Did Michael Cole accidentally leak details about the WrestleMania main event? What you probably missed during RAW

Michael Cole seems to have accidentally leaked details on a potential WrestleMania 40 main event on RAW this week. The veteran commentator was joined by Pat McAfee as they delivered a preview of the matches set for The Show of Shows this year.

After talking about the Women’s World Championship match set for the Elimination Chamber 2024 Premium Live Event, Cole reviewed the feud between Bayley and IYO SKY for the WWE Women’s Championship. What is interesting is that the 55-year-old referred to the match as the main event for WrestleMania 40.

“… But we also know what the main event’s going to be at WrestleMania for the WWE Women’s Championship. Let’s show you what happened between Bayley and her former Damage CTRL teammates,” Michael Cole said.

It is possible that Bayley vs. IYO SKY could be one of the main events for The Grandest Stage of Them All this year. WWE has labeled several high-profile matches for their premium live events as “main events” in the past.

The Stamford-based company has yet to announce the date for the title match between Bayley and IYO SKY. The match was made official after The Role Model told Damage CTRL that she knew what they had been saying behind her back all along.

Did Michael Cole confirm The Rock vs. Roman Reigns for WrestleMania 40 on RAW?

The Rock vs. Roman Reigns was heavily teased on SmackDown last Friday. The Great One showed up on the blue brand to confront The Tribal Chief. The Rock’s arrival resulted in a massive outpouring of support for Cody Rhodes after he seemingly abandoned his WrestleMania spot in favor of The Brahma Bull.

Reviewing the segment from SmackDown, Michael Cole noted that The Rock could face Reigns at The Grandest Stage of Them All. He also used the word “perhaps” while adding that fans will get to know about the matches this Thursday at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff show.

It remains to be seen if the blockbuster match-up will be made official in two days from tonight.

