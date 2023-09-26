Did Natalya pay homage to WWE legend? What fans failed to notice

It's not new for WWE Superstars to pay homage to fellow wrestlers, blood-related or not. One of the most recent examples is Natalya, who sported new gear similar to a famous family member.

Natalya was again in action on the September 25, 2023, edition of WWE RAW, where she came up short against Tegan Nox. Fans noted that The Queen of Harts wore a new outfit, a black and pink colored one, detailed from top to bottom with a criss-cross design.

While fans noticed the new gear and had nothing but compliments for it, no one seemed to notice the outfit also resembled the outfits Owen Hart used to wear. The former WWF European Champion used to wear a singlet with the same color scheme. However, he also used to have a symbol on his chest area, mostly a pink heart, which was also embossed on the bottom of his gear.

It could be just coincidence that Natalya's recent gear matches what Owen Hart used to wear, but it was still a great way to pay subtle homage to a great wrestler and to her family member.

Owen Hart began wrestling in 1983 and performed in WWE between 1988 and 1989 and from 1991 to 1999. Unfortunately, he passed away on May 23, 1999, after an accident during the Over the Edge event.

Has Natalya paid tribute to Owen Hart in the past?

A comparison with Owen Hart and Natalya's gear

Owen's passing at only 34 years of age was a tragedy that shocked the wrestling world. Still, his family members continuously make sure his legacy lives on even today.

On Owen Hart's 24th death anniversary, Natalya posted a series of never-before-seen photos of the late wrestler. She also talked about what kind of person he was in and out of the ring.

"Love these rare photos of Owen working for my grandfather in Stampede Wrestling. I’m thinking of Owen on the anniversary of his passing today. I think of Owen often and what a bright, positive light he was in the wrestling world, but even more so as a person outside the ring."

What is the perception of Natalya in WWE now?

The 41-year-old is one of the longest-performing female superstars in the company today. She showcased her professionalism by wrestling twice, on short notice, during WWE's trip to India for Superstar Spectacle. As per reports, this has earned her high praise from several top officials and proved how reliable she is.

It remains to be seen what else will happen with Natalya at the Stamford-based promotion in the coming weeks.