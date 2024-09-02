Did Omos get released by WWE? The truth revealed following online rumors

WWE superstar Omos took to social media and addressed the rumors that he had been released by the Stamford-based company. The star wrestler denied the rumors, as he continues his stint with WWE.

At the moment, we have seen him make sporadic appearances in Live Events, but fans should expect him to return to the main roster soon. It has been almost five months since we last saw him on live TV.

Omos appeared at the 2024 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal on the night before WrestleMania 40 (April 5). Since then, he has been off TV and it is currently unknown what plans the creative team has for him.

Omos says he wants to compete at WrestleMania again

Omos wasn't part of the WrestleMania 40 match card this year and we didn't see him make a surprise appearance as well. Recently, the star wrestler opened up about his desire to become part of The Grandest Stage of Them All again.

"Hopefully I get to have a match at WrestleMania. That is always my goal every year to be on that card. Because WrestleMania is a dream for some but man, it’s an honor for me whenever I get to be out there, you know, be with the fans and just absorb the atmosphere of about 80,000-100,000 people, there’s nothing like that. It’s always my biggest goal every year, absolutely," the former Tag Team Champion said during an appearance on the Battleground podcast. (H/T Sportskeeda)

The star wrestler previously competed at WrestleMania for two straight years. The first time was back in April 2023 when he collided with Brock Lesnar. A year before, he faced Bobby Lashley. Unfortunately for him, he lost both matches and is now hopeful he will appear at WrestleMania 41 in April 2025 to snap this two-match losing streak.

