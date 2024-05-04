Did Paul Heyman confirm major character change for Roman Reigns? Exploring the hint

WWE SmackDown aired from Lyon, France, and featured several twists and turns leading up to WWE Backlash France including Paul Heyman potentially hinting at changes when Roman Reigns is back on television.

On WWE SmackDown in Lyon, France, Paul Heyman engaged in a backstage segment with Nick Aldis. He revealed that he was the one who pulled Roman Reigns out of the draft and not The Head of The Table himself. He said he did it because he didn't want to subject his Tribal Chief to the chaos happening in The Bloodline.

The special counsel seemingly wants to save the former WWE Universal Champion from the chaotic Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga. That is certainly different from what used to happen in the faction. Over the years, Roman Reigns bullied The Usos and Sami Zayn. However, it looks like he needs to be protected from the bullying he might get at the hands of his cousins once he returns.

While nothing is confirmed yet, this is a strong signal that Reigns may be a babyface when he returns on television and will likely feud with Sikoa and Tonga on WWE SmackDown. Both sides of the faction will likely have more members inserted.

Who could join Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman on WWE SmackDown?

From the happenings of recent episodes of WWE SmackDown, it is clear that Paul Heyman is still on Roman's side. However, the two will need backup to battle Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga.

One obvious name that could join the babyface side is Jimmy Uso, who suffered a brutal assault at the hands of Sikoa and Tonga. If a female member is to join their side, it could very well be Jimmy's wife, Naomi.

More names that have been buzzing on the internet are Jacob Fatu and Jey Uso. It will be interesting to see if or perhaps how everything leads to The Tribal Chief vs. The Final Boss at WrestleMania 41.

