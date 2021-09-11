Did Paul Heyman ever wrestle in WWE?

Paul Heyman is one of the most famous managers throughout WWE and WCW's history, who is currently Roman Reigns' special counsel.

Paul Heyman has managed various wrestlers in the past, but has he ever wrestled in a WWE ring? The answer is Yes! Paul Heyman has wrestled on various occasions throughout his career.

To be exact, Heyman has been featured as a wrestler a total of 34 times in his career, out of which 22 of these matches were for WWE. The other matches occurred when he went by the name 'Paul E. Dangerously' in WCW/NWA.

Paul Heyman was able to win 6 out of his 22 matches in WWE. You could say that Roman Reigns' current advocate has a not-so-good Win/Loss record. However, he has made sure that Roman Reigns remains undefeated as the Head of the Table.

How many 'Paul Heyman Guys' have been there in WWE?

Paul Heyman has managed a fair number of wrestlers, to say the least. The total number of wrestlers under his influence sums up to 16. This includes WWE, WCW as well as ECW wrestlers. Namely, they are:

Brock Lesnar Roman Reigns Mick Foley Tazz Big Show Curtis Axel CM Punk Mean Mark Callous Rob Van Dam Rey Mysterio Cesaro Matt Morgan The Miz Steve Austin Heidenreich Ryback

The most famous Paul Heyman Guy is The Beast Incarnate - Brock Lesnar. They have been featured together on television ever since Lesnar's WWF debut in 2002. Heyman was the one who coined Brock Lesnar as 'The Next Big Thing' and 'The Beast Incarnate'.

Roman Reigns is the most recent addition to this list, who joined forces with his 'special counsel' in 2020. Under Paul Heyman's influence, Roman Reigns has become WWE's Tribal Chief and one of the hottest superstars in the pro-wrestling industry.

Another famous Paul Heyman Guy was CM Punk, who currently works in AEW. They were seen together back in 2012-2013. They also transitioned to becoming rivals in 2013, and Heyman joined forces with Ryback. Punk and Heyman wrestled each other on two occasions before their rivalry concluded.

In WCW and ECW, Paul E. Dangerously managed several famous superstars like Mean Mark Callous (now known as The Undertaker), Tazz, Rob Van Dam, and Mick Foley. In fact, he has also managed 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin back in ECW.

"The Mad Scientist of Professional Wrestling" could arguably be the most successful advocate in WWE's history, looking at the stars he has assisted. He has managed a total of 6 WWE Champions, more than any other manager in WWE's history.

