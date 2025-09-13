Did Randy Orton actually get injured on WWE SmackDown? Likely truth revealed

By Subhasish Deb
Modified Sep 13, 2025 06:31 GMT
Randy Orton
Randy Orton [Image Source: WWE.com]

Randy Orton battled Drew McIntyre in a high-voltage clash in the main event of SmackDown last night. However, things didn't bode well for The Viper, as he was seen favoring his knee during the match. McIntyre targeted his knee throughout the bout in an attempt to cause damage. Orton was seen in excruciating pain and the commentators were seen showing concerns.

Ad

Given his history of injuries, what transpired on SmackDown has left the WWE Universe concerned about The Apex Predator. However, Randy Orton did not sustain an injury in real life. The fact that the veteran was seen limping during his match against Drew McIntyre was a storytelling device to heighten drama and intensify the brutality of their match.

Orton is known for his ability to sell injuries convincingly, which has been seen over the years. Meanwhile, the commentators showing concerns added a critical layer to this on-screen angle, making it look more realistic. Their tone mirrored the audience's worry, which is a classic WWE tactic to blur the lines between reality and fiction.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Randy Orton seems to be fit and healthy and there are no reports of him suffering an injury during the match. However, he was legitimately busted open during the bout. It will be interesting to see what WWE has in store for Orton now that he suffered a loss against Drew McIntyre.

How WWE is ruining John Cena's retirement - Check out now!

Ad

Could Randy Orton go on a hiatus following SmackDown?

Randy Orton has been one of the most active stars on SmackDown in recent times. He has been holding down the fort in Cody Rhodes' absence on the blue brand, feuding with Drew McIntyre. Now that The American Nightmare is back, WWE might give him a well-deserved break.

The company may keep Orton away from television for a while to put the spotlight on Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre, as the two will battle each other at Wrestlepalooza. This will help the creative team streamline their focus on the Undisputed WWE Championship feud on SmackDown.

Ad

Besides, the Stamford-based promotion often grants superstars breaks after a major show or a transitional period in a storyline to refresh their character. This appears to be the right moment for Randy Orton to keep his duties and obligations aside for a while before making a huge return.

Hence, there is a high chance that the WWE Universe may not see The Viper on SmackDown for a few weeks. However, this is currently speculation and it remains to be seen what the future holds for Orton.

About the author
Subhasish Deb

Subhasish Deb

Twitter icon

Subhasish Deb is a writer at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering trending news and its underlying aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.

Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports correspondent. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms and media outlets both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.

Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling.

Know More

Is there a conspiracy against John Cena? Watch this story!

Quick Links

Edited by Subhasish Deb
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications