Did Randy Orton actually get injured on WWE SmackDown? Likely truth revealed

Randy Orton battled Drew McIntyre in a high-voltage clash in the main event of SmackDown last night. However, things didn't bode well for The Viper, as he was seen favoring his knee during the match. McIntyre targeted his knee throughout the bout in an attempt to cause damage. Orton was seen in excruciating pain and the commentators were seen showing concerns.Given his history of injuries, what transpired on SmackDown has left the WWE Universe concerned about The Apex Predator. However, Randy Orton did not sustain an injury in real life. The fact that the veteran was seen limping during his match against Drew McIntyre was a storytelling device to heighten drama and intensify the brutality of their match.Orton is known for his ability to sell injuries convincingly, which has been seen over the years. Meanwhile, the commentators showing concerns added a critical layer to this on-screen angle, making it look more realistic. Their tone mirrored the audience's worry, which is a classic WWE tactic to blur the lines between reality and fiction.Randy Orton seems to be fit and healthy and there are no reports of him suffering an injury during the match. However, he was legitimately busted open during the bout. It will be interesting to see what WWE has in store for Orton now that he suffered a loss against Drew McIntyre.Could Randy Orton go on a hiatus following SmackDown?Randy Orton has been one of the most active stars on SmackDown in recent times. He has been holding down the fort in Cody Rhodes' absence on the blue brand, feuding with Drew McIntyre. Now that The American Nightmare is back, WWE might give him a well-deserved break.The company may keep Orton away from television for a while to put the spotlight on Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre, as the two will battle each other at Wrestlepalooza. This will help the creative team streamline their focus on the Undisputed WWE Championship feud on SmackDown.Besides, the Stamford-based promotion often grants superstars breaks after a major show or a transitional period in a storyline to refresh their character. This appears to be the right moment for Randy Orton to keep his duties and obligations aside for a while before making a huge return.Hence, there is a high chance that the WWE Universe may not see The Viper on SmackDown for a few weeks. However, this is currently speculation and it remains to be seen what the future holds for Orton.