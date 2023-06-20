Did Randy Orton marry a fan? Meet the lucky woman who became his wife

Wrestling has helped Randy Orton achieve many feats in his career, but it also led him to meet his current wife. As it turns out, they met at a WWE house show Kim Orton attended.

For those wondering, Randy Orton is married to his fan, Kim Orton. They met in 2012 during a New York live event. They made eye contact before his match and he immediately approached Kim in the crowd right after.

The Viper proceeded to ask her name and invited her to dinner. While on WWE's Table for 3, Kim even stated that years before they met, she was confident Randy Orton would fall in love with her.

"I went to a show. I knew he [Randy Orton] was gonna be there and like in my mind three years before I met him I would always say to everybody like 'Oh God, if we ever made out that's it, he is gonna fall in love with me.' That was like my thing. I say 'I put it in in the universe and it gave me my thing,'" said Kim.

What was Randy Orton's first conversation with his current wife, Kim Orton, about?

Randy and Kim Orton have five children

The couple tied the knot in 2015 and welcomed a daughter the following year, Brooklyn Rose. However, they were already parents even before they met. As it turns out, this was one of the connections they had.

While on The Wives of Wrestling, Kim shared that her first conversation with Randy was regarding their children. She added that he was just as nervous as she was.

"The first conversations that we had with each other was about our kids. He’s like ‘oh, you know, said you were at the show with your kids. How old are they?’ And I’m telling him. Now, I have three kids at this point and my youngest was three.. He has a little girl and we’re talking. He was just as nervous as I was. I could see him fumbling and trying to find something to say.” [H/T Essentially Sports]

Randy Orton is spending time with his wife and children amidst his WWE absence

The Viper has not been seen in the Stamford-based promotion since last year due to a back injury. Still, the wrestling veteran is not spending his time off alone.

Kim Orton has posted multiple fun photos of their family on vacation. Although fans are waiting for The Viper's return, seeing him in good shape and having fun with his family is good enough for now.

Who inspired Roman Reigns to get into the business? It's not his family! Natalya tells us here!

Poll : 0 votes