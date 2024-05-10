Did Randy Orton really rip a urinal off the wall and initiate a flood at a WWE event?

Randy Orton has spent the vast majority of his career as a psychopathic maniac on WWE TV. He once punted John Cena's father in the head and hit Stacy Keibler with an RKO. One story from behind the scenes involved him allegedly ripping a urinal off the wall, leading to a flood at a WWE event.

The Viper confirmed that the story is true while speaking on Jazzys World TV. He owned up to ripping the urinal off with his bare hands, which is quite the feat for the 14-time world champion, and he didn't get in trouble:

"The story is true — but Cody Rhodes has been known to exaggerate his stories in the past. So I don’t remember everything about the situation, but there was a bit of flooding, and I did rip a urinal off of the wall, yes. I didn’t get in trouble, though, so that’s all that matters," Orton said. [H/T WrestleZone].

Randy Orton's close friend Cody Rhodes previously shed light on the story when speaking at a press event for WrestleMania 38. The American Nightmare hilariously detailed his former Legacy leader's antics:

"The very first time I met Randy we were in Cape Town, South Africa and I walk by the men's bathroom and he had his hands around the urinal and he goes 'Hey Code, look at this!' and he yanked the entire urinal out of the wall. like superhuman strength, plaster ripping off the thing, a flood just sweeping out into the lobby and he giggled." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

The 44-year-old has done many things during his career and is one of the most polarizing stars in history. It appears the Apex Predator is a fan of toilet humor.

Randy Orton will clash with a longtime rival on this week's WWE SmackDown

Randy Orton may need to conjure up the superhuman strength Cody Rhodes alluded to in this year's WWE King of the Ring Tournament. RKO faces AJ Styles in the first round on SmackDown, and the pair have plenty of history.

They squared off against one another at WrestleMania 35, and AJ won with a Phenomenal Forearm. The duo recently crossed paths amid their desire to dethrone former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns earlier this year.

Randy Orton still has trouble with The Bloodline, albeit with Reigns absent. He's dealing with Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga, who beat him and Kevin Owens in a Street Fight at Backlash: France last Saturday (May 5).

