Did RAW after Mania add another layer to Roman Reigns' potential rivalry for WrestleMania 41?

After his loss to Cody Rhodes on Night Two of WrestleMania XL, Roman Reigns is expected to take some time off WWE and it is unclear when he will return. Reigns was the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion for 1,316 days but lost to Rhodes in a "Bloodline Rules" match.

As there is no indication of what The Tribal Chief will do next, The Rock could be his opponent in one of the future premium live events. The Final Boss appeared on the latest episode of RAW after WrestleMania XL and congratulated the new champion, but then teased a shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The Rock and Rhodes even went as far as to briefly exchange titles, before the former said that he would come back soon to continue his feud with The American Nightmare.

This segment could hint at a match with The Tribal Chief as late as next year's WrestleMania, especially if Reigns returns and costs The Rock his shot at the title.

While it is unclear what path WWE will follow on that occasion, a battle for Bloodline domination between Reigns and The Rock could be a likely storyline, especially after what Triple H said about Roman after WrestleMania XL.

It remains to be seen when The Tribal Chief returns to the Stamford-based promotion to kick off a new feud.

Triple H teases new, must-see storyline for Roman Reigns after WWE WrestleMania XL loss

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H had nothing but great words to say about Roman Reigns and his nearly four-year title reign, while he also teased a new, must-see storyline for The Tribal Chief once he makes his return to the Stamford-based promotion.

The Game said that Reigns' next storyline will blow people's minds.

"He's changed the industry, he's that good. Can't say enough good stuff about him. And then to do what he did tonight with Cody Rhodes and complete... It's not completing this story, it's just getting to the end of this chapter, cause he's gonna go on a whole new story now that is going to blow people's minds, I think. And I know he's gonna take it to a whole another level," Triple H said. [55:25 - 55:54]

It is also likely that after spending four years as a heel, Roman Reigns will look for a babyface turn, while The Rock is expected to continue his heel character, which was very successful on the Road to WrestleMania XL.

