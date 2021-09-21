Did Rene Dupree develop a hematoma because of Bob Holly?

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Rene Dupree developed a hematoma after Bob Holly legitimately kicked him in the head during a match on SmackDown. Dupree also suffered a concussion as a result of the incident.

Dupree signed with WWE in 2002 at the age of 18, and made his main roster debut just a few months later. His tenure with WWE lasted until 2007 and he hasn't returned to the company since.

In 2003, the French Phenom became the youngest-ever superstar to hold the World Tag Team Championship on Monday Night RAW. He was part of the La Resistance faction along with Sylvain Grenier and, eventually, Rob Conway.

Sadly, Bob Holly soured on Dupree following an incident involving a rental car. Dupree discussed the hematoma injury with Slam Wrestling in 2014 and how it exploded on an airplane:

"The pressure in the cabin changes when you touch down, and the f—ing thing just exploded in the lavatory. It looked like I got shot in the head, there was so much blood. I was wearing a white Gold’s Gym t-shirt and it was covered in blood…To [Triple H’s] credit, he stayed with me the whole time, made sure that I was okay and got off the plane. But when the paramedics and EMTs and said, ‘Listen, you’ve got to go to the hospital now, because … you could die.’" Rene Dupree said. (h/t 411 Mania)

According to My Health Alberta, Canada, "a hematoma is a bad bruise. It happens when an injury causes blood to collect and pool under the skin. The pooling blood gives the skin a spongy, rubbery, lumpy feel."

Aside from Rene Dupree, who are the youngest champions in WWE?

Aside from Dupree, the youngest ever champion in WWE is Nicholas. He was chosen out of the crowd by Braun Strowman at WrestleMania 34 to be his tag team partner. Nicholas, at the age of 10, became RAW Tag Team Champion with The Monster Among Men. Sadly, he had to relinquish his title the next day as he had to return to school.

Paige became the youngest ever woman to win the Divas Championship in 2014. She made her main roster debut the night after WrestleMania 30 to defeat AJ Lee in New Orleans. Paige was 21 at the time.

The inaugural NXT UK Championship was won by Tyler Bate in a tournament which took place in Blackpool. Bate defeated Pete Dunne in the final to capture the gold at just 19 years of age.

