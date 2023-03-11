Did Rey Mysterio ever reveal his face on WWE television? Here's a list of four stars who stole the wrestling legend's mask

Rey Mysterio's announcement of induction into the WWE Hall of Fame garnered a positive reaction from the wrestling fraternity as they briefly kickstarted the 'well-deserved' hashtag on social media. Last year, he celebrated his two-decade long expansive association with the company.

The 48-year old competed on ECW and WCW in addition to other independent promotions before signing with WWE in 2002. By then, he had already built up a prominent fanbase who were impressed with his high-flying skills in the ring. Coming from the luchador wrestling background, Rey Mysterio has always donned a mask throughout his career.

During his feuds on WWE, Mysterio's opponents have attempted to unmask and embarrass him. While some were unsuccessful in their quest, some were able to pull off the unthinkable. Here's a list of five stars who were successful in unmasking the WWE star:

#4 Eddie Guerrero on two occasions

Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero's on-screen feud was set rolling prior to their WWE tenure. The two actively competed in the cruiserweight division on WCW. While they were close friends in real-life, they held nothing back to take each other down in the ring. On an edition of WCW Monday Nitro in 1997, Guerrero interrupted Mysterio's match against Dean Malenko and pulled off his mask.

The second was in the mid-2000s in WWE. At the time, MNM comprising of John Morrison (fka Johnny Nitro), Melina and Joey Mercury launched an attack on Rey Mysterio. Guerrero seemingly came to his aid but turned on the 48-year old and tore his mask off.

#3 Cody Rhodes used Dusty Rhodes to set up an ambush

In January 2011, Cody Rhodes and Rey Mysteiro collided in a singles match wherein the latter accidentally broke the former's nose. This led to The American Nightmare taking some time off from in-ring competition, and upon his return he wore a protective mask citing that he was no longer handsome. He exacted revenge and the two clashed again at WrestleMania XXVII.

When he returned in February on an edition of SmackDown, he aimed to avenge his injury. Cody Rhodes used his father, Dusty Rhodes to set up an ambush agianst the Master of 619. The American Nightmare launched an assault on Mysterio and the two stars' brawl spewed onto the entrance ramp. Rhodes got the upper hand and took off Mysterio's mask holding it up proudly.

#2 Randy Orton paraded Rey Mysterio's mask during their feud

Randy Orton is known for his ruthless attitude and ability going to any extent to win a match. On an edition of SmackDown in 2009, The Viper went up against Rey Mysterio. Despite winning the match, Orton continued to attack the former Cruiserweight Champion, took off his mask and held it in his possession. In the weeks that followed, Randy Orton paraded Mysterio's mask around with pride.

#1 Dominik Mysterio taunted his father's mask at the Royal Rumble

Ever since aligning with The Judgment Day, Dominik Mysterio has become a menace to everyone around including his father. The young Mysterio has left no opportunity to taunt and mock him. At the Royal Rumble match this year, Rey Mysterio was the 17th entrant, however, fans noticed his absence. Dominik Mysterio was the next entrant, and he held his father's mask in his hand. It was later reported that the former Cruiserweight Champion had suffered an injury that led to his inability to compete in the match.

During his time on WCW, Mysterio did compete without his mask when Scott Hall urged him to do so. In Mexican wrestling, it is crucial for mask wearers to never reveal their face as it is considered to be disrespectful.

Given the turbulence in Dominik and Rey Mysterio's relationship in the past year, WrestleMania 39 would be apt for the two to finally lay their feud to rest.

