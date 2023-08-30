Did Rhea Ripley put Roman Reigns and his Bloodline on notice? Rare footage analyzed

Rhea Ripley currently holds WWE's Women's World Championship and performs on WWE RAW. The Eradicator secured the championship at WrestleMania 39 by defeating Charlotte Flair on Night 1 of the event. Since then, Ripley has dominated the Women's Division alongside The Judgment Day.

Rhea Ripley is scheduled to defend her championship at the upcoming premium live event, Payback 2023.

Recently, rare footage emerged in which Ripley issued a warning to The Bloodline and put the faction on notice. The footage was shared on WWE India's official Twitter account, promoting the upcoming WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023. In the video, Ripley attempts to speak in Hindi, the native language of India.

Towards the end of the video, Ripley addresses the Samoan faction by saying, "Bloodline aawaz neeche," which in English translates to "Bloodline, tone it down." It's important to note that this footage was recorded back in January when Ripley visited India. At that time, The Bloodline was still intact, and Sami Zayn was part of it.

However, the situation has since changed as The Bloodline has collapsed. Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, and Jimmy Uso have all turned on the Tribal Chief. At this year's SummerSlam, Jimmy Uso even attacked his own brother, Jey.

As of now, the dynamics within WWE have shifted significantly as The Judgment Day is now one of the most dominant factions in the Stamford-based promotion. Since the footage was filmed a few months ago, this makes Ripley's warning less impactful within the current scenario.

Rhea Ripley issues ultimatum to Finn Balor, Damian Priest

On the latest episode of WWE RAW, the Women's World Champion delivered an ultimatum to her fellow Judgment Day members. For those not in the know, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will be defending their Undisputed Tag Team Championship against Finn Balor and Damian Priest at Payback 2023.

Upon the announcement of this match, Rhea Ripley confronted both Balor and Priest. She made it clear that if they were unable to secure the Undisputed Tag Team titles, significant changes would be implemented within the faction as a consequence.

The Judgment Day, alongside Rhea Ripley, is prominently featured on the cover poster of the upcoming premium live event, Payback 2023. The choice of featuring them on the poster suggests that WWE has substantial plans involving the faction for the event.

The aftermath of Payback 2023 will certainly be intriguing to witness, as the outcome of the Tag Team Title match will potentially determine the future of the villainous faction.

The unstoppable rise of Rhea Ripley in WWE