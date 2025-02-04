Did Roman Reigns really get injured at WWE Royal Rumble? Potential reason behind his absence explored 

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns was brutally attacked by Seth Rollins after both men got simultaneously eliminated from the Royal Rumble. Following this, there has been no update from The Head of the Table.

Seth Rollins lost his cool against Reigns after CM Punk tossed both of them over the top rope. The Revolutionary hit the OTC with a Curb Stomp on the floor. After a barrage of attacks, The Architect dropped Reigns with another Curb Stomp on top of the steel steps.

After this attack, no news has been received from Reigns. Moreover, the Stamford-based promotion and the OTC’s Wiseman Paul Heyman have also maintained silence on the matter. Thus, there is a chance that The Tribal Chief may not be really injured.

This could possibly be WWE’s bid to sell Reigns' injury before bringing him back for an explosive Elimination Chamber return. It would be interesting to see when and how the leader of The Bloodline returns from this temporary hiatus.

Seth Rollins gives an update about Roman Reigns at WWE RAW

This week on RAW, Seth Rollins delivered a promo where he talked about Roman Reigns’ potential injury. He noted that nobody would give a true update on the OTC, but the WWE Universe should know that Reigns is really hurt.

“Roman Reigns is out indefinitely, some sort of injury. Let me tell you something. Roman Reigns is hurt. Roman don't want to admit it Paul Heyman's not going to tell you the truth WWE's not going to tell you the truth but I'll tell you the truth because I'm the one who hurt him,” he said.

Thus, it seems that WWE will revive the Rollins-Reigns rivalry now that the OTC has regained his Ula Fala. The company has already foreshadowed this by having both former Universal Champions fight each other in the Royal Rumble.

The former brothers of The Shield would most possibly get to trade blows once again at the Elimination Chamber. Moreover, the Stamford-based promotion seems to be inserting CM Punk into this war between the two former friends.

Notably, The Second City Saint has already qualified for the Elimination Chamber after beating Sami Zayn this week to earn his spot. It would be interesting to see what lies ahead in the future for these three superstars.

