Did Sami Zayn end up defeating Roman Reigns' numbers on RAW? Analyzing the stats!

Since turning his back on Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn has received a lot of love from the WWE Universe. When Zayn and Owens beat The Usos at WrestleMania 39 to become Tag Team Champions, that match took Zayn's popularity to a whole new level. The same was evident this week on RAW.

On the latest episode of the red brand, Zayn faced Dominik Mysterio for his NXT North American Championship. Despite putting in a commendable effort, Zayn fell short. However, the match peaked with close to 2,000,000 viewers. This led to many questioning whether Zayn defeated Roman Reigns in terms of ratings.

The answer to such a question would be no. Reigns' appearances on RAW have generated a lot more viewership. The Tribal Chief's last appearance on the red brand came on July 25th, 2023, during a match with the Street Profits. While The Bloodline won the match, 2,019,000 viewers tuned in to watch Roman compete.

Such has been the star power of Roman Reigns. Since becoming The Tribal Chief, he has achieved the kind of popularity that very few wrestlers can claim. Currently on SmackDown, the 38-year-old is playing a crucial role along with The Usos and Solo Sikoa on the blue brand.

Sami Zayn's partner Kevin Owens was attacked during the former's match on RAW

This week's RAW is not going to be the most memorable one for Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. When the former was facing Dominik Mysterio for the North American Championship, Owens and The Judgment Day were ringside. However, due to chaos and interference, Owens, Rhea Ripley, and Damian Priest were all ejected.

The match between Zayn and Mysterio continued with no one at ringside. While both competitors had their moments, it seemed like Sami Zayn had the match in his pocket towards the end. But just before he could end things, Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest put a beating on Kevin Owens backstage and threw him on the ramp.

This led to Sami Zayn being distracted. Taking advantage, Dominik rolled up the 39-year-old and retained the title. After the match, Owens was seen being attended by the medics. Per Dave Meltzer, KO is suffering from a legitimate injury. Speaking more about it, Meltzer said:

"It’s a fractured rib. He’s actually been working on it for a while, and it was just one of those things where they were waiting for a time to finish up whatever they were finishing up, and they were gonna do. I don’t know if they were always gonna do this angle – but they were gonna do something."

Meltzer further added:

"He’s gonna get a rest. I don’t know how long and I don’t know what the status of the tag team titles are, I’m sure that’ll probably all be addressed in the next couple of days. But he’s been working on a legit injury so that’s the basic gist of the story there."

Owens' injury will be a massive blow for him and Sami Zayn. Since becoming the Tag Team Champions, the duo have enjoyed a very dominant reign and have defended their title on multiple occasions. However, with this injury to Owens, times will be tough for them. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Owens and Zayn.

A current WWE Champion just said Roman is not his dream opponent here