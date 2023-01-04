Did Sasha Banks botch her first move at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17?

Sasha Banks made her highly-anticipated NJPW debut at the ongoing Wrestle Kingdom 17 pay-per-view event. The 30-year-old entered the jam-packed Tokyo Dome to the tune of a brand-new entrance theme and name as she came face-to-face with IWGP Women’s Champion KAIRI.

The Pirate Princess welcomed The Blueprint by shaking her hand. The latter welcomed the gesture, only to take out the champion with a supposedly new finisher. However, Banks could not execute the move properly due to an apparent miscommunication.

KAIRI was supposed to play her part in enabling Banks to execute the move flawlessly, but a possible misjudgment on the spin led to her botching the move.

Realizing the situation, Sasha Banks immediately went for an armbar but didn’t apply the submission, as her victim had already collapsed.

For those wondering, Mone performed the move to perfection during a training session with legendary cruiserweight and former WCW star Juventud Guerrera in Mexico. She showed the move to her fans in an Instagram video.

Sasha Banks will be known as Mercedes Mone from now on

The former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion debuted under the Mercedes Mone ring name at Wrestle Kingdom 17. As noted earlier, Banks hit the ring with the ultimate swagger and had a brand-new entrance theme song blasting throughout the Tokyo Dome speakers.

Mone introduced herself to the crowd after taking out her former WWE colleague. She told fans she was no stranger to making history and would take over the NJPW and Stardom women’s division in a matter of time.

Mercedes Mone said she would be coming for KAIRI’s IWGP Women’s Championship at the upcoming Battle in the Valley show. The international pay-per-view event will emanate from the San Jose Civic on Saturday, February 18, 2023.

It remains to be seen if Sasha Banks will emerge as the victor in her first singles title match since 2021. Her last singles title in WWE was the SmackDown Women’s Championship, which she dropped to the current RAW Women’s Championship Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 36.

