Did Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart reconcile in the aftermath of their match in 1997? Reflecting on the WWE incident that stirred the wrestling world

WWE's Montreal Screwjob in 1997, mainly involving Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart, was one of the most talked about moments in wrestling history.

Many years have passed by ever since the Montreal Screwjob. Despite what transpired, Bret Hart revealed he had already forgiven Shawn Michaels.

In an interview with The Ringer, The Hitman expressed that it was Vince who he mostly had issues with and decided to fix things with HBK after the latter's WrestleMania 25 match against The Undertaker.

In 2010, Hart returned to the WWE ring and shook hands with his former rival. Bret revealed that the moment was "very moving" for him and that it was the best resolution for them both. The Hitman and HBK have since remained friends.

The infamous Montreal Screwjob began when The Hitman signed a contract with WWE's former rival promotion WCW in 1997 since WWE could no longer afford Bret Hart. The move caused some concern, especially for Vince McMahon.

Hart was still the WWE (then WWF) Champion then, and McMahon was worried he would go to the rival company as champion. He wanted Bret to drop the title to Shawn, but Hart refused. It was then proposed that the match would end via disqualification instead. However, Vince had a different plan.

In Survivor Series 1997 in Canada, Michaels locked Bret Hart in a Sharpshooter. Despite the Canadian not tapping, the referee called for the bell, and the match was over. Shawn and Earl Hebner, the referee, immediately went backstage. On the other hand, Vince remained at ringside while Bret expressed his anger.

A WWE Hall of Famer may be in charge of what happened to Bret Hart in 1997

Vince McMahon and Shawn Michaels' involvement in 1997 was well-known by many. However, another name may also be responsible for what happened to The Hitman.

In November 2022, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer spoke with Hart and discussed what had transpired. It was later revealed that Triple H suggested not putting Bret over since the latter was leaving.

''Wednesday before Survivor Series, Vince called Hart up and suggested that if Michaels was to put over Hart in Montreal, would he then put over Michaels clean and Hart agreed to it. Vince called Michaels, who was with HHH. In the conversation, HHH told Michaels not to put Hart over because Hart was leaving.''

The Montreal Screwjob is one of the most memorable moments in wrestling history. It's a good thing that everyone has since buried the hatchet.

