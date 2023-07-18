Did Shinsuke Nakamura turn heel on WWE RAW? Likely direction going forward

This week, Shinsuke Nakamura failed to pick up a much-needed win against Bronson Reed on WWE RAW. Their match came to an abrupt end due to Tommaso Ciampa’s interference. Nakamura kicked Ciampa in the face after the match, leading to speculations of a heel turn.

A fan pointed out that Nakamura’s actions on WWE RAW this week came out of sheer frustration and not because he turned heel. The Twitter user noted that the King of Strong Style wanted to stop people from interfering in his matches, and he kicked Ciampa in the face to get his point across.

CrispyWrestling @CrispyWrestle I don't think this is a heel turn as much as it's Shinsuke Nakamura sick of people getting involved in his matches and I don't blame him lol #WWERaw

BWE, who’s known for his accurate scoops, also noted during the show that Nakamura’s character will be “edgier” moving forward. That means he’ll prefer beating sense into people than trying to talk it through.

It is worth mentioning that Nakamura’s booking has changed since Triple H became WWE's Chief Content Officer. The Game is apparently trying to restore the 43-year-old star's NXT gimmick, which was less talk and more action.

What’s next for Shinsuke Nakamura on WWE RAW?

Nakamura has been stuck in the mid-card for a long time. His only noteworthy world title program was with AJ Styles a couple of years back, and that wasn’t well-received by fans. Triple H’s booking of the Japanese star might correct all the wrongs of the past.

It is possible Shinsuke Nakamura could get new gear, as well as new entrance music, to go along with his edgier character on WWE RAW. He’s also likely to adopt or, should we say, revert to a more stiff wrestling style going forward.

As far as his feud with Big Bronson Reed is concerned, fans should expect the Australian powerhouse to continue his path toward dominance, even if that means taking on Nakamura and Ciampa at the same time.

What are your thoughts on Shinsuke Nakamura's booking on WWE RAW? Let us know in the comments section below!

