Did SmackDown star confirm Roman Reigns' title split amidst WWE Draft? Insight into the fan favorite's recent bold claim

Roman Reigns' title split is a hotly debated topic for the WWE Universe. Many fans speculate that the promotion won't continue with the Unified Championship Act following Reigns' eventual title loss. The potential decision will be a step to reshuffle the competition on the main roster after The Bloodline story ends.

Now that the WWE Draft is around the corner, the Universal and WWE Championships going their separate ways makes sense, as it will allow fresh talent from NXT to step up their game. Subtle teasers of Roman Reigns' title split were seen during a promo segment with Cody Rhodes in March. Now, a beloved heel gave a major hint of an incoming split.

LA Knight is reportedly the leading favorite to win the Money in the Bank ladder match this year. During an interview with KTAL NBC 6, the former Million Dollar Champion addressed the rumors. However, his phrasing was duly noted, as he only mentioned capturing the Universal Championship.

“Not only are they looking for me to become world champion sometime soon… But I'm looking to become WWE Universal Champion sooner than later,” said Knight.

As per the current situation, a successful Money in the Bank cash-in will take both world titles off Roman Reigns. The namesake premium live event for the contract briefcase will emanate from the O2 Arena in London, England, in July.

LA Knight specifying a particular championship could have just been a character play. His bold claim of ending Roman Reigns' over 900 days Universal Title reign had the desired effect on the WWE Universe.

Roman Reigns and The Bloodline's rumored status after the WWE Draft

The Bloodline has run roughshod on the SmackDown roster since its inception in 2020, and it looks like it won't stop anytime soon. Recent reports have indicated that Reigns, Jey & Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa, along with Paul Heyman, will be a consistent act on the blue brand even after the WWE Draft 2023.

Reigns' biggest challenger this year, Cody Rhodes, will remain on the RAW brand to stall his rematch against The Head of the Table. Speaking of LA Knight, he lost to Xavier Woods last week on SmackDown. WWE introducing him on RAW as a babyface will open new opportunities, including a United States Title feud against Austin Theory.

