Did Solo Sikoa botch important move on WWE SmackDown? Twitter thinks so!

Solo Sikoa had an intense showdown against Sheamus in the main event of the latest edition of SmackDown. The WWE Universe witnessed The Bloodline's Enforcer unleashing another brutal assault as he decimated The Celtic Warrior.

Following the assault, the bout was waived off by the referee. During the encounter, he sent Sheamus crashing into the announcers' desk with a Uranagi. Shortly after, he positioned the Brawling Brutes member against the barricade, attempting to deliver a hip attack.

However, this moment seemingly ended up being a botched move, leaving fans believing that Solo Sikoa had made an error in his execution. The WWE Universe took to Twitter to hilariously troll The Bloodline member.

The Usos sends a message to Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa

The Usos kicked off the show with a powerful promo segment, expressing their love for each other. However, they stated that they still loved Roman Reigns but would not stand the disrespect that The Tribal Chief has dished out to them. They didn't hold back in their criticism of Paul Heyman, labeling him a "snake."

The Usos concluded the segment by welcoming both Reigns and Sikoa to The Uso Penitentiary, symbolizing their intent to win in the upcoming Bloodline Civil War match.

The Tribal Chief returns to SmackDown next week

After Sikoa's bout against Sheamus abruptly ended, the former unleashed an attack on the WWE officials who rushed to aid Sheamus. Suddenly, The Usos made their presence felt, delivering a powerful double superkick to Solo Sikoa. Later on, they followed up with a double Usos splash on him and even confronted Paul Heyman.

Meanwhile, Roman Reigns has been announced for the upcoming SmackDown edition, which serves as the go-home show for Money in the Bank 2023. This significant event will take place in London, UK.

