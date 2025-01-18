Did Solo Sikoa quit WWE? The truth revealed after SmackDown this week

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown witnessed a major development in the Bloodline saga when Solo Sikoa returned. Upon his appearance, the new Bloodline leader grabbed the microphone and left the venue without uttering a word. This sparked curiosity among the WWE Universe regarding Solo's status following this week's SmackDown.

Many fans are confused about whether Solo Sikoa has quit WWE after his actions. The answer to this question is no. The self-proclaimed Tribal Chief is still part of the Stamford-based promotion, and what happened on this week's SmackDown is part of the storyline.

WWE showcased that Solo was frustrated with the constant jeering from the crowd, leading to his decision to walk out of the venue. Otherwise, he had plans to address his loss. Recent reports also confirmed that Solo Sikoa was originally booked to open the show and address his loss against Roman Reigns.

However, it seems that last-minute changes led to this cryptic segment where Sikoa walked out.

Soon after, Jacob Fatu addressed those in attendance, asserting that the live crowd's negative reaction was not welcome and that they were only getting started. Solo Sikoa still has a contract with the Stamford-based promotion and isn't going anywhere following this week's SmackDown.

It appears that Triple H is adding fresh elements to the Bloodline saga, aiming to keep the storyline interesting, even in the absence of Roman Reigns.

What could be next for Solo Sikoa following his actions on WWE SmackDown?

Following Solo Sikoa's actions on this week's SmackDown, it's possible that Triple H might put the new Bloodline leader on a short break. This break could allow the company to revamp Solo following his loss and introduce him in a new way. Triple H could even keep Solo off television until the Men's Royal Rumble match in 2025, having Sikoa make his return to the Stamford-based promotion during that match.

Additionally, the company could move towards a babyface turn for Solo following his loss. Now that Roman Reigns has the Ula Fala around his neck, the former NXT North American Champion may feel powerless.

As a result, the star could finally acknowledge Roman Reigns as his original Tribal Chief, planting seeds for his heroic turn. A babyface turn from Sikoa could be an interesting twist to the Bloodline saga and some fresh elements.

