Did Superstar Billy Graham really call Vince McMahon a "cry baby?" Unearthing the truth

The pro wrestling world is reeling over Superstar Billy Graham’s death. The wrestling legend inspired the likes of Dusty Rhodes, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, and many others with his incredible charisma and character work. The WWE Hall of Famer had a great relationship with Vince McMahon Sr. as well. Graham, however, once referred to his former employer’s son, Vince McMahon, as a crybaby.

It was reported back in 2017 that Vince McMahon reacted strongly to John Cena and Shinsuke Nakamura’s infamous botch on the August 21, 2017, episode of WWE SmackDown Live. The Chairman was said to be livid after Nakamura accidentally dropped Cena on his head. Upon hearing that report, Billy Graham posted his reaction on Facebook.

Nakamura was supposed to hit a backdrop on the then-WWE Champion, but he mistimed the spot, causing Cena to land on his neck. Thankfully, the Cenation Leader came out of the brutal move safely. The two men then reportedly exchanged words after the spot, with the multi-time world champion telling the King of Strong Style he didn’t need to apologize.

WWE releases official statement on the death of Superstar Billy Graham

Billy Graham passed away on May 17 after a lengthy battle with illness. The 80-year-old icon had been on life support prior to his tragic death. His wife had asked the admin of her husband's Facebook page to inform his followers about an infection in his ears.

WWE released an official statement in the wake of the passing of Superstar Billy Graham. The company also paid tribute to the incredible career and the everlasting legacy of the man who inspired generations. WWE said Graham's persona "created the archetype for a generation of superstars that followed in his footsteps."

Here's what WWE Hall of Famer Jesse Ventura said about the influence Graham had on his career.

Billy Graham was undoubtedly one of the top men during his formidable years in pro wrestling. The influence he had on fans and wrestlers alike cannot be denied. He will be truly missed.

What are your favorite memories from the incredible career of Billy Graham? Let us know in the comments section below!

Recommended Video These celebrities have unexpected wins over WWE stars!

Poll : 0 votes