Botched move on John Cena might have ended SmackDown superstar's push - Reports

John Cena is arguably one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. Cena has been responsible for making or breaking many careers during his time. A stamp of approval from the 16-time world champion could do wonders for any superstar. However, a botched move performed during a 2017 match against John Cena might be why Shinsuke Nakamura lost steam in WWE.

Nakamura is a former NXT Champion and Royal Rumble winner in WWE. However, the Japanese sensation has still not won the WWE title.

Speaking about Shinsuke Nakamura, Rich Stambolian of Mat Men podcast gave his take on why WWE likely went cold on Nakamura's main roster push in the long run.

''AJ is the one that is so, so talented, he's been around more that he clawed his way to his spot. With Nakamura, I want to say, it was that John Cena match where he dumped Cena on his head and somebody in the back went, hey you can't hurt a top guy,'' said Rich.

Shinsuke Nakamura had received heat after his match against John Cena

Shinsuke Nakamura faced John Cena on the August 1, 2017, edition of SmackDown Live in a number one contender's match. The match saw Nakamura deliver a botched exploder suplex, as Cena landed nastily on his neck.

In an interview with Gorilla Position, the former United States Champion had claimed that people backstage were very upset with him. Nakamura even feared that his WWE career would be over after that match.

''They were so p***ed off at me, like ‘Why did you do that?’ I thought my [WWE] career was finished that day, but everybody came to support me even John Cena. He said ‘It wasn’t his fault. It was my fault,'' Nakamura stated.

Do you think one bad move against WWE's top star is the reason for Shinsuke Nakamura floundering in the mid-card since then? Sound off in the comments section below.