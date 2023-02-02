Did The Boogeyman in WWE eat worms? Know the Legend's past after his recent surgery

The Boogeyman is one of the most chilling characters in WWE history. The monster-like character was first introduced to fans in 2005 and fans have since wondered if the worms he eats are real.

For those wondering, The Boogeyman does indeed eat real worms for his WWE stints. In an interview, Marty Wright, who played the character, stated that he was willing to eat other creepy crawlies like maggots, crickets, and roaches. He ultimately settled with the worms as the company was worried the insects might get away in the arena.

“We had to pay an infestation clause, which would cost much more money...Worms were the only thing we could control.” [H/T Bleacher Report]

Wright began his wrestling journey in 2004 by joining the fourth season of Tough Enough, where he lied about his age. After surviving the first day of eliminations, he admitted to being 40 years of age instead of 30. Marty was later removed from the show as his original age was five years above the cut-off point. Still, the company remained interested and offered him a tryout at Ohio Valley Wrestling.

The Boogeyman wrestled in WWE from 2005 to 2009 before he was released. He returned to the Stamford-based promotion for sporadic appearances throughout the years then signed a WWE Legends contract in 2015. He first returned during the 2012's Slammy Awards then entered the Royal Rumble in 2015 where he faced off against Bray Wyatt. Marty Wright also appeared during the RAW Reunion in 2019.

How is WWE's The Boogeyman doing now?

The last time fans witnessed The Boogeyman was in 2021 during RAW Legends Night, wherein he was involved in a 24/7 championship angle with Angel Garza and R-Truth. Based on recent events, it might take a while before fans get to see him again.

As reported by PWInsider, the WWE Legend is currently in rehab after repairing an injured knee. Boogeyman himself also posted about the surgery surrounded by his loved ones on his Twitter account and remained positive through it all.

"Through adversity, one only builds character, Fuel to the fire 🔥, #WWELEGEND BOOGEYMAN $TILL CMIN2GETCHA 🔥" Martin Wright tweeted

BOOGEYMAN @realboogey , Through adversity,one only builds character,Fuel to the fire #WWELEGEND BOOGEYMAN $TILL CMIN2GETCHA Through adversity,one only builds character,Fuel to the fire 🔥,#WWELEGEND BOOGEYMAN $TILL CMIN2GETCHA 🔥 https://t.co/xiEOdqh2jL

Despite not holding gold in the promotion, Boogeyman remained one of the most memorable characters up to this day. It remains to be seen when the 58-year-old will return to the Stamford-based promotion and if he will compete inside the ring once more.

