Did The Brothers of Destruction have a long-lost sibling on WWE? Identity and backstory disclosed

The Brothers of Destruction was one of the most vicious and memorable tag teams in wrestling history. The duo was composed of Hall of Famers The Undertaker and Kane, but former WWE Superstar Matt Morgan was supposed to join them as well.

Matt Morgan began his wrestling career in 2002. He signed a deal with Ohio Valley Wrestling mainly known as "The Blueprint" before his main roster call-up the following year. However, there were different plans for the former TNA star.

In an appearance on Chris Van Vliet's podcast, Morgan revealed that Stephanie McMahon and Johnny Ace had plans for him to wear a mask. However, this was opposed by Jim Cornette. Matt Morgan added that wearing the mask would lead to his television debut and becoming Kane's on-screen brother.

"So then eventually, you know, Stephanie once told me that like, you know, if you don’t like it, tell us, you know, blah, blah, blah. But you might. We have an idea for you with this. If you do like it, you know, and you would be brought on to television and to work with Kane."

Morgan was released by WWE in 2005 and has appeared in different wrestling promotions since, TNA/Impact Wrestling and NJPW just to name a few. He retired as a full-time wrestler in 2014 to focus on his family and other career opportunities.

Vince McMahon shut down Matt Morgan's aspirations to become a member of The Brothers of Destruction

The 46-year-old's potential addition to The Brothers of Destruction is not new for some. Back in 2017, he had already discussed this topic and even shared why it didn't push through.

While on Wrestling Inc. Podcast, Matt Morgan shared that he was willing to cover his face with a hood, as previously instructed by WWE, if it meant he would get to play Abel in The Brothers of Destruction.

"The cool part was they were going to turn this into, I was gonna be Kane's brother Abel," Morgan said. "And I would've killed for that! I would've worn a hood gladly for that just because I'm a huge 'Taker and Kane fan. What leads to Kane leads to 'Taker, right? Nine-year-old Matt Morgan inside was going bananas."

Unfortunately, for the former WWE Superstar, Vince McMahon decided not to push through with the angle and turn him into "stuttering Matt Moran."

Kane and The Undertaker's pairing for The Brothers of Destruction is already complete, but it would definitely be interesting to see what the team would have looked like if another member was added.

