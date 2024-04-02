Did The Rock acknowledge Roman Reigns on WWE RAW ahead of WrestleMania 40?

During the opening of the recent episode of Monday Night RAW, fans witnessed The Rock and Roman Reigns along with the Bloodline. However, this segment also raised eyebrows when The Final Boss didn't throw his hand up to acknowledge the Tribal Chief.

Many assumed this was a potential indication of the People's Champion's betrayal of Reigns at WrestleMania 40. However, The Rock had already acknowledged Roman Reigns at the opening of the red brand, which fans might have missed. This moment took place when the Final Boss disclosed that he hadn't come alone to Monday Night RAW and introduced the arrival of the Bloodline Leader.

When the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion came on the apron along with Paul Heyman and the Samoan faction, he threw the "We the Ones" gesture up in the air. Meanwhile, at that moment, the Great One stood inside the squared circle and raised his finger to acknowledge the Samoan star.

Not only this, but soon after, Seth Rollins made his way out of the crowd. Here, The Visionary laid out a challenge for a match against either the Final Boss or the Tribal Chief on tonight's episode of RAW. However, The Rock rejected the challenge on Reigns' behalf.

Instead, a match between Solo Sikoa and Seth Rollins got scheduled to headline the go-home episode of the red brand before Showcase of Immortals.

The Rock's acknowledgment is always a matter of concern for Bloodline fans

This isn't the first time that the Final Boss' acknowledgment of the Bloodline Leader has become a matter of concern for fans. In the past, fans have witnessed how he used to turn his fingers from "We the Ones" to an L sign.

This also resulted in fans believing that Rock has surely something planned that Roman isn't aware of.

Only time will tell whether the Final Boss has something unexpected planned for the Bloodline Leader at WrestleMania 40.

