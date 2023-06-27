Did The Rock get arrested for having 'bear skin' on his wall? Exploring the truth

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is known for several accolades, such as being a former WWE Champion, one of Hollywood's top actors, and a successful businessman. However, all of these are from his adult life. If there’s one thing fans know about his younger self, it’s that he was quite the buff fellow at 15 years old.

Recently, a fan uploaded one of his famous photographs as a 15-year-old where he’s sitting shirtless in white shorts, and The Rock responded with a story behind the ‘angry young man’ expression. It so happened that two weeks prior to that, Dwayne Johnson was arrested for theft, but he doesn’t mention what the theft was of.

However, The Rock does mention that the photograph shows a fake bear skin hanging on the wall. Even though an arrest was possible if it was real bear skin on charges of animal cruelty or illegal possession of animal skin, he wasn’t arrested for this considering it was a fake bear skin.

(literally 2 weeks earlier from when this pic was taken I was arrested for theft after a wild foot chase thru Ala Moana mall in Honolulu. 1 week later we were evicted from Hawaii. Yes that’s a fake bear skin hangin on my wall

The arrest referred to in the tweet wasn't the only time Young Rock got in trouble with Johnny Law.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has been arrested for other things apart from theft

The Rock didn’t come from a highly well-to-do family, and sometimes his family struggled for basic finances such as rent. During such trying times, Johnson walked the wrong path at an extremely young age.

“Thirteen is when I started to veer off the tracks. I started getting arrested for fighting, theft, all kinds of stupid [stuff] that I shouldn’t have been doing (... ) We would target the money, we would target the high-end clothes and we would target the jewellery – turn around and sell it.”

In fact, before he signed with WWE, The People's Champ was down to his final $7 after being released from the Canadian Football League. These seven dollars are the inspiration behind the name of his production house: Seven Bucks Productions.

Several of his fans have applauded him for successfully turning his life around and being able to pull his family and himself out of financial struggles, and setting up the path toward higher opportunities!

