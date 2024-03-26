Did The Rock subtly pay homage to Bray Wyatt on WWE RAW? Exploring the likelihood

The Rock made an unannounced appearance on the March 25 episode of WWE RAW to confront Cody Rhodes, who was cutting another promo on the WWE legend and Roman Reigns heading into WrestleMania 40.

Rock interfered during The American Nightmare's promo and whispered a few words to his Night One WrestleMania opponent. After the segment was over, neither The People's Champion nor The American Nightmare revealed what the former whispered to the latter.

This segment reminded fans of the one the late Bray Wyatt had with The Undertaker back on the January 23, 2023, edition of WWE RAW XXX. The segment saw Undertaker using his American Badass persona to confront LA Knight.

At one point, Bray Wyatt interfered and teamed up with The Deadman to take out LA Knight, and then the two stood toe-to-toe for several moments. The Undertaker then whispered some words to Wyatt and left the ring, as The Rock did on Monday.

It seems that The Brahma Bull may have paid tribute to The Eater of Worlds during the segment. Although the segment was likely booked to get fans intrigued about the feud between Rhodes and The Bloodline, the uncanny similarity between the segment on RAW XXX and this week was not lost on many fans.

It seems that The Rock's message to Rhodes may have been much more sinister than what The Undertaker had to say to the late Bray Wyatt, but it worked a charm in getting fans all hyped up.

The Rock once had high praise for Bray Wyatt for his wrestling skills

The Rock has been one of the most iconic figures, and he makes headlines every time he appears on a WWE show. Back in April 2016, he made a surprise appearance at WrestleMania 32 and cut a promo on the Wyatt Family.

After the crowd started chanting Wyatt's name, The People's Champion stopped his promo and praised the late WWE Superstar.

"The Rock's had his eye on you ever since you came into the WWE because here is why. You've got it all. You've got the ability, you've got the charisma, you hear that?" the Hollywood megastar said.

Bray Wyatt was considered one of the most talented and creative wrestlers on the WWE roster, and his passing on August 24, 2023, was a shock to everyone in the company.

The Rock always had 'tremendous respect and love' for Bray Wyatt

The Rock was devastated by the news of Bray Wyatt's passing in late August 2023. The WWE Hall of Famer took to social media after the news broke and shared a heartfelt message, revealing how much respect and love he had for The Eater of Worlds.

"I am heartbroken over the news of Bray Wyatt’s passing. Always had tremendous respect and love for him and the Rotunda family. Loved his presence, promos, in ring work and connection with the WW Universe. Very unique, cool and rare character," he wrote on X.

During his time with WWE, Wyatt became both a WWE and Universal Champion, and his storylines were always impressive.