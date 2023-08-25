Remembering Bray Wyatt: Ranking his 5 title wins in WWE

Windham Lawrence Rotunda, known to the world as WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt, shockingly passed away on the evening of August 24, 2023. At only 36 years old, the three-time world champion was in the prime of his life, which made the news all the more devastating to the entire wrestling fraternity and beyond.

Tributes are still pouring in for the former Wyatt Family leader from fans and peers alike, all of whom have spoken of his creative genius and, more importantly, his incredible character as a human being.

We at Sportskeeda remember and celebrate the Eater Of Worlds' incredible career with great fondness, and we are thankful to have witnessed his captivating genius.

With that being said, let's rank Bray Wyatt's five title wins in his decade-long WWE main roster run.

#5. RAW Tag Team Championship, WWE Greatest Royal Rumble

The Deleters of Worlds captured gold at the Greatest Royal Rumble event in 2018

After a rollercoaster feud from November 2017 to March 2018, Bray Wyatt and "Woken" Matt Hardy teamed up post-WrestleMania 34 to form The Deleters Of Worlds.

This paranormal tag team blended the wackiness of Hardy's "Woken" gimmick with the spookiness of Wyatt's Eater Of Worlds, quickly becoming a hit with the WWE Universe.

They found success at the Greatest Royal Rumble 2017, capturing the RAW tag team titles left vacant by Braun Strowman and Nicholas after The Show Of Shows.

It was a great win that promised to kick The Deleters Of Worlds' run into high gear, but they ended up losing the titles almost three months later at Extreme Rules, never really fulfilling their huge potential.

#4. Universal Championship, SummerSlam 2020

The Fiend dethroned Braun Strowman at SummerSlam 2020

Bray Wyatt's final title win in WWE came at SummerSlam 2020, where he defeated Braun Strowman to become a two-time Universal Champion. Wyatt, then known as The Fiend, had been embroiled in a feud with The Monster Among Men over the title, with Alexa Bliss also involved in the buildup.

After failing to capture the championship at Money In The Bank and defeating Strowman in a non-title Swamp Fight at Extreme Rules, The Fiend finally conquered The Black Sheep at The Biggest Party Of The Summer.

Unfortunately, this was smack-dab in the middle of the pandemic era, so no fans were on hand to witness him become a three-time world champion in person.

The title win is nonetheless iconic due to Roman Reigns' Tribal Chief character debuting with a post-match attack on both men. Reigns would dethrone The Fiend a week later at Payback 2020.

#3. SmackDown tag team Championship (w/ Randy Orton & Luke Harper), TLC 2016

Bray Wyatt won his first championship in WWE at TLC 2016, teaming up with Randy Orton to win the SmackDown tag team titles from Rhyno and Heath Slater.

The Viper and The Apex Predator knocked off the popular babyface duo to a great ovation as part of the well-received "New Wyatt Family" storyline. This also made the late great Luke Harper champion through The Freebird Rule.

Their reign was short, lasting just over three weeks, but it is one of the best-remembered reigns of Wyatt's career. Not only did it engineer a Harper babyface turn, but it led to The Eater Of Worlds' first world title win just a few months later.

#2. Universal Championship, Crown Jewel 2019

Expand Tweet

Bray Wyatt's first Universal title win came at WWE Crown Jewel 2019, seeing him defeat Seth Rollins in a Falls Count Anywhere match. Wyatt's "Fiend" character was red-hot at the time, having debuted a few months earlier to much awe, while Rollins' babyface momentum was faltering. Fans desperately wanted The Fiend to capture the title, and the creative team duly obliged.

At a time when arguably Wyatt's most epic gimmick was at the peak of its popularity, this was one of the rare moments when his booking did him proper justice. It kicked off a 120-day reign, the longest of his career, which infamously ended at the hands of Goldberg, but was highlighted by a classic feud against Daniel Bryan.

#1. Bray Wyatt wins the WWE Championship, Elimination Chamber 2017

Expand Tweet

Bray Wyatt won his first WWE World title at Elimination Chamber 2017, outlasting 5 other superstars to capture the most prestigious accolade in the business. This was the night The Eater Of Worlds finally fulfilled his massive potential, pinning both incumbent champions John Cena and AJ Styles to "win the big one." He received a massive pop and walked into WrestleMania 33 as champion.

Though his match against Randy Orton at The Show Of Shows received mixed reviews, the buildup to it was incredible, making his short reign a success. The triple threat rematch against Cena and Styles on SmackDown after Elimination Chamber, followed by the feud with The Viper wherein the latter burnt down The Wyatt Compound are both fondly remembered.

This is, in many fans' eyes, the greatest title win of Bray Wyatt's career.

