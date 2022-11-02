Did The Undertaker have real-life heat with Hulk Hogan in WWE?

The Undertaker is one of the most iconic WWE Superstars in history, but there are some stars he didn't get along with during his career, like Hulk Hogan. The disdain between the two veterans seemingly started in the '90s during a world title match.

The Deadman debuted in WWE in 1990, and his character quickly became a significant attraction. The following year, he wrestled Hogan at Survivor Series for the WWF Championship. During the match, Ric Flair appeared and slid a chair into the ring, allowing Taker to deliver a Tombstone to his opponent for the win. During the spot, The Hulkster allegedly suffered an injury after his head hit the chair.

The Phenom rewatched the footage and realized that Hogan's head seemingly never hit the chair. He recalled the moment in an interview with ESPN in 2020 and shared that The Hulkster lied about his injury.

"I was like, 'Terry, I watched it back, your head never hit!' He's like, 'Brother, what it was is you had me so tight, that when we came down, I had nowhere to move, and that's what jammed my neck. I couldn't move at all.' At that point, then I was like, 'Okay,' I kind of realized I know what you're all about, and that's all I needed," said The Undertaker.

The Undertaker lost the title to Hogan in a rematch just six days later. However, Hulk Hogan eventually left WWE (then WWF) for the second time in 1993 and signed with WCW the following year. He later returned for another stint with the Stamford-based company in 2002.

The Undertaker on his relationship with Hulk Hogan when the latter returned in 2002

Although many years have passed since the Survivor Series title match, it seems like the incident caused a long-term rift between the legends.

In the same interview, The Undertaker revealed that he and Hogan acted like professionals backstage upon the latter's return in 2002. However, the two-time Hall of Famer's previous actions caused 'Taker to be wary of the veteran.

"I was not overly friendly, but I did, you know, if he was in the building, I always made sure to say hello, and engage him in conversation. But, you know, l've always, like I said, from that Tuesday In Texas, when I got that answer, I knew all I needed to know about him. And then, you know, that's the way it's always (...) my radar was always up, anytime I had to interact with him," said The Phenom.

Despite their differences, Hogan and The Phenom faced each other again in WWE. Both stars are now retired and have taken their rightful place in the Hall of Fame.

