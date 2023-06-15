Did Triple H have beef with young WWE star's family member? Uncovering facts

Triple H has spent the majority of his pro wrestling career in WWE. After being one of the most popular superstars in the company for decades, he took on a corporate role. Due to his storied run at the top of the card, it's no wonder he has made some enemies along the way.

Triple H allegedly had beef with the uncle of up-and-coming WWE star Bron Breakker, Scott Steiner. Big Poppa Pump returned to the Stamford-based promotion in 2002 after spending time in WCW. Meanwhile, The Game was in the middle of a dominant heel run.

From the looks of it, their beef began after WWE asked Steiner to take a drug test in 2002. He accepted on the condition that The King of Kings also took one. The test seemingly never happened, and Steiner was never asked to undergo the procedure.

Steiner was released from WWE in 2004. He didn't appear in the promotion until his Hall of Fame induction in 2022. He and his brother, Rick, were inducted as The Steiner Brothers.

Scott Steiner continued to insult Triple H after leaving WWE

The Game and Scott Steiner engaged in a feud for the World Heavyweight Championship in 2003

Steiner was released from the Stamford-based promotion while he was still injured. Due to this and other backstage issues, it's no wonder he was at odds with the company following his departure.

In an interview with Sitting Ringside, Scott shared his frustrations with The Game. He stated that Triple H was a dominant figure backstage due to the latter's real-life relationship with Stephanie McMahon. The Hall of Famer added that the company did not treat guys from WCW well.

“Triple H beat everybody (...) when a guy’s a mark, and he wants to beat everybody, and who is a legitimate pu**y (...) Of course, it does help b**ging the boss’ daughter. So you know he took advantage of everything that he could. And he beat everybody from WCW, why? They treated everybody like s**t. We’re all in the same business. Wrestling is a small-knit community. It’s a brotherhood. But you’re gonna treat us bad ‘cause we wrestled for somebody else?" [H/T Cageside Seats]

Triple H and Scott Steiner have since buried the hatchet

Despite Scott's harsh insults over the years, both men have finally mended their differences.

Their reconciliation was seen during last year's Hall of Fame ceremony. Both legends were seen posing for the cameras with Rick Steiner and Vince McMahon. In an interview, Scott Steiner stated that he had let it all go as he couldn't harbor all the bad feelings. The legend added that "You've gotta grow up."

It will be interesting to see if Scott will return to WWE TV for a potential storyline alongside Bron Breakker.

