"You've gotta let it go" - Scott Steiner opens about his departure from WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Scott Steiner has reflected on his departure from the company in 2004.

Big Poppa Pump was part of a popular tag team with his brother Rick, known as The Steiner Brothers. They held the WWE World Tag Team Championship twice during the 90s.

Scott parted ways with WWE in August 2004 while he was out of action due to injury. This month, he returned to the company to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame alongside his brother.

During his recent interview with The Detroit News, Scott Steiner spoke about his exit from the company, stating that it's not worth it to be bitter.

"You’ve gotta let it go, you can’t harbor all the bad feelings. You’ve gotta grow up."

Scott Steiner on his transformation to Big Poppa Pump

Big Poppa Pump is arguably Steiner's most popular personality. He underwent a major character change which saw him wearing chainmail on his head and a pair of glasses to the ring.

During the same interview, he stated that the character change was a mix of what he kept bottled up and what a decade in the business had done to his mentality.

"I knew I had to go in a totally different direction, so I just totally flipped the switch. In amateur wrestling, you really didn't talk too much trash. Wrestling is a humbling experience: if you get too big, you'll get beat. So I had always had that mindset. But after awhile, once I saw everything in the business, the politics, I had a totally different mindset than when I broke in. I had a whole different attitude, it was more of a rage. And that's what came out," said Scott.

Scott Steiner's nephew is currently competing in WWE as part of NXT under the ring name Bron Breakker. He's the current NXT Champion in his second reign and is often touted as one of the future stars of the company. He was the one who inducted the Steiner Brothers into the Hall of Fame this year.

