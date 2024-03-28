Did Triple H confirm wild WrestleMania 40 rumor on WWE Raw? Exploring the Easter eggs

Triple H is trying his best to make WrestleMania 40 one of the greatest Mania's in the history of the Stamford-based Promotion.

With just over a week to go for The Showcase of the Immortals, it seems like Triple H confirmed a wild WrestleMania rumor surrounding Stone Cold Steve Austin and John Cena's involvement in the Bloodline storyline through easter eggs on the recent edition of RAW.

For those who might not know, during the conclusion of the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, fans witnessed a brutal brawl between the Rock and Cody Rhodes, which ended with The Final Boss busting open The American Nightmare. During the segment, a production truck featuring Stone Cold and John Cena was seen in the background, which led to the assumption that the legendary duo might get involved in the storyline at The Show of Shows.

Moreover, recently a WrestleVotes report claimed it was a planned move.

Expand Tweet

It's safe to assume that the production truck featuring Stone Cold and John Cena was ''easter eggs'' from the Triple H and seemingly a tease of the duo's involvement at WrestleMania 40.

Is Triple H planning another legend's presence for WrestleMania 40 week?

WrestleMania 40 is shaping up to be a star-studded event. Apart from the possibility of Steve Austin and John Cena's involvement on The Grandest Stage of Them All next month, recent reports from PWInsider disclosed that Triple H is also trying to have the legendary Hulk Hogan feature in some capacity.

''There's been talk over the last week that WWE is working on having Hulk Hogan involved in some fashion during #WrestleMania XL week. No word yet what the role might be or in what capacity,'' the report stated.

In the past few years, the Hulkuster had been part of the Showcase of Immortals in various capacities. For those who are unaware, at WrestleMania 37, Hogan was announced as the host of the Premium Live event along with Titus O'Neil,

It will be intriguing to see if the WWE Hall of Famer marks his presence in Philadelphia next weekend.

2 more stars coming from AEW to WWE? More details right here

Poll : Do you think Stone Cold and John Cena will return at WrestleMania 40? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion