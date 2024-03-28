Backstage update on potential WWE legend appearances at WrestleMania - Reports

The WWE Universe continues to speculate on potential WrestleMania XL surprises. Recently, there have been new details on potential major plans for the two-night event.

WWE brings various Hall of Famers, legends, and former superstars to WrestleMania Weekend each year. The talents are used for various happenings, including signings and storylines. It was recently revealed how WWE booked several top stars for Philadelphia next month. Now, PWinsider has reported that Stone Cold Steve Austin recently had talks with the company officials.

Sources have confirmed that the company made an overture to The Texas Rattlesnake for potential WrestleMania 40 Weekend involvement. It remains to be seen if this would be a program that continues past 'Mania, but it has now been reported that the two sides had at least some discussions.

Hulk Hogan is also rumored to be returning to WrestleMania XL. There has been talk over the last week that WWE officials are working on locking The Hulkster in for an appearance of some fashion at The Show of Shows, but no other details were provided.

Stone Cold last appeared at WrestleMania 38 in 2022. He shockingly returned to the ring on Night One, defeating Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred match. Austin then appeared on Night Two to deliver Stunners to Vince McMahon, Pat McAfee, and Austin Theory.

Hogan's last 'Mania appearance came in 2021 as he and Titus O'Neil co-hosted both nights of WrestleMania 37. The Immortal appeared in multiple segments that night and was featured as a Hall of Famer along with the nWo.

WWE legend pitches Hulk Hogan role for WrestleMania XL

Night One of WrestleMania XL will feature The Rock and Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, which will have major implications for Night Two.

If Rock and Roman win on Night One, then the Rhodes vs. Reigns title match on Night Two will be held under Bloodline Rules. However, if The Bloodline loses the tag team match, then all stable members are banned from ringside during the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship bout.

There's been a lot of speculation on potential interference and shenanigans during The Bloodline's matches at WrestleMania this year. Speaking on Busted Open Radio, veteran star Tommy Dreamer suggested WWE book names like Rikishi, Hulk Hogan, and John Cena for the segments.

"We know about all Legends deals. We know about all these stuff. I'd break out everybody for Night Two. Hey, I call in Rikishi. I call in any Bloodline member who's gonna be able to do something. You bring them there. And I also go, if this is Cody's night, you bring in the Hulk Hogans, you bring in the John Cenas, you bring in anybody who held that title or anybody who's like, 'You wanna be the face? Do you realize what this means?' And all these little different endorsements," Tommy Dreamer said.

Dreamer went on to imagine a must-see WrestleMania moment with Hogan, The Rock, and others involved in the storyline.

