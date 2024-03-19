WWE booking more big names for WrestleMania XL - Reports

WWE is set to present WrestleMania 40 in 19 days. New details have leaked on which top names from the past that the company is bringing to Philadelphia.

WWE's WrestleMania Week is always hectic for the pro wrestling world and its host cities. Fans are busy trying to cram in as many shows as possible while wrestlers are training for their matches or, in some cases, on the indies, working multiple shows per day. This is always a good time of the year for non and former WWE talents as it gives them a chance to earn extra income while thousands of wrestling fans are in town.

Dozens of wrestling stars are set to be in Philadelphia for WrestleCon and other festivities. However, a new report from PWInsider revealed that WWE has booked four more Hall of Famers for the weekend - Diamond Dallas Page, Larry Zbyszko, Sharmell, and Mick Foley.

There's no word yet on what WWE has planned for these legends, if anything, past the usual signings and appearances. These four stars are in addition to the names reported earlier in the week - JBL, Ron Simmons, Michelle McCool, Jimmy Hart, and Kane.

WWE WrestleMania XL card is shaping up

The Road to WrestleMania 40 is winding down, and WWE officials have confirmed 10 matches for the massive two-night event.

WrestleMania will center around The Bloodline's issues with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, plus Uso vs. Uso. Seven big title matches are also on the card, with more to be announced in the near future.

Tonight's RAW saw DIY's Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa defeat The Creed Brothers to earn a spot in the Six-Pack Ladder Match for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship.

Two more teams will be confirmed on RAW, and then the final two teams will be determined on SmackDown over the next two weeks.

Below is the current announced line-up for WrestleMania XL:

LA Knight vs. AJ Styles

Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso

IYO SKY defends the Women's Championship vs. Bayley

Rhea Ripley defends the Women's World Championship vs. Becky Lynch

GUNTHER defends the Intercontinental Championship vs. Sami Zayn

Logan Paul defends the United States Championship vs. Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton

Finn Balor and Damian Priest defend the Undisputed Tag Team Championship in a Six-Pack Ladder Match vs. Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa vs. 4 teams TBA

Night 1: Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins vs. The Rock and Roman Reigns (If The Bloodline loses, all members are banned from ringside for the Undisputed Universal Championship match on Night Two. If Rock and Reigns win, the Rhodes vs. Reigns title match will be held under Bloodline Rules)

Night 2: Seth Rollins defends the World Heavyweight Championship vs. Drew McIntyre

Night 2: Roman Reigns defends the Undisputed Universal Championship vs. Cody Rhodes

