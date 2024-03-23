WrestleMania 40 is slated to be the biggest event in WWE history, so the company is pulling out all the stops to make that come to fruition. The Rock is booked for his first major match in over a decade, while Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Cody Rhodes are double-booked for the event.

Many WWE legends are likely to appear with such a massive show on the cards. A recent report suggested that the Undertaker, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and John Cena will all emerge in some capacity at WrestleMania 40.

Cena could have an impromptu match, whereas The Deadman has officially retired from in-ring competition. Austin had a match with Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38 and could factor into one this year. The Rattlesnake could interfere in the next four matches at WrestleMania 40.

#4 Logan Paul faces Kevin Owens and Randy Orton

Seeing Logan Paul take two stunners would send fans home happy.

Kevin Owens goaded Austin into a match at WrestleMania 38. After several weeks of insulting Austin's state, the home of WrestleMania 38, The Rattlesnake appeared and beat Owens in a street fight.

Since then, The Prizefighter has turned face and adopted the Stunner. Logan Paul is a great heel, and one Austin could encounter. Paul stepped into WWE without working on the indies, so he could feel that the social media star was too entitled.

Since the match is a Triple-Threat, Paul will have KSI and his other allies around to interfere. Austin could interject himself on behalf of the man who put him over two years ago.

#3 Austin could grace the biggest tag team match in WrestleMania history

Could an old rival show up to oppose The Rock?

Stone Cold Steve Austin has a lot of history with The Rock. They've faced each other multiple times at The Show of Shows, with Austin putting Rocky over during the last meeting.

The two had an iconic feud where both played the hero and the villain. The Rock returned trying to be a hero, but his actions turned him into a villain. With so much on the line in the tag team match, outside interference is a certainty.

Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso will be lurking, so Rhodes and Rollins could use the WWE Legend's help. Austin's involvement at WrestleMania 40 would be a great callback to the feud that defined WWE in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

#2 WrestleMania 40's car crash tag team title match

The Judgment Day will defend their titles against five other teams in a ladder match at WrestleMania 40. The Money in the Bank contest usually has six or seven competitors. That makes for an extremely crowded ring. How will 12 performers make it look?

A few teams belong to factions, so the ring could overflow with even more stars. Since the contest will already be a car crash, why not have Austin wreak havoc on everyone by hitting several stunners?

Grayson Waller and Austin Theory have punchable and stunnable faces. Austin could have a comedic moment with R-Truth. The match will be chaotic; few stars are as chaotic as Stone Cold Steve Austin.

#1 Stone Cold Steve Austin helps finish the story at WrestleMania 40

WWE has put a lot of emphasis on Cody Rhodes' story and winning the title by defeating Roman Reigns. If the one-on-one encounter is under 'Bloodline Rules' or essentially a no-disqualification match, fans can expect all sorts of carnage.

Interference will be the norm, with Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman, Jimmy Uso, Rollins, and many others potentially interfering. Due to their historic rivalry, Austin could be one of those non-affiliated stars who would show up and add to the chaos.

WWE is trying to make it seem like the odds will be against The American Nightmare, especially if his team loses on Night 1. One way to even the odds would be for The Texas Rattlesnake to arrive at WrestleMania 40, stun many heels, and leave.