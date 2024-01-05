Did Triple H jump the gun with his major announcement today? What we know

Triple H recently took to social media to appreciate the host city for the Money in the Bank 2024 Premium Live Event. As per the announcement by WWE, the city of Toronto in Canada is set to host the premium live event, with the venue being the Scotiabank Arena. The Money in the Bank Premium Live Event is scheduled for July 6, 2024, apart from the July 5, 2024, episode of SmackDown, and the NXT Heatwave Pay-Per-View on July 7, 2024, in what will be a massive Money in the Bank weekend extravaganza.

However, it seems that initially, the plan was to unveil the location during the WWE 2024 Preview Special segment on January 4, 2024. Since the announcement for the location was already made, Triple H and WWE issued new information in the press release.

It is unknown why The Game decided to unveil the location before the scheduled date and what prompted the change of plans. However, some fans have not reacted very well to the news, given that the United Kingdom fans expected the Money in the Bank 2024 Premium Live Event to be held there.

Triple H has made WWE soar under his leadership

The fans got really excited about watching WWE when Triple H started heading the creative team. In fact, many people said that they started watching WWE again because of how The Game was building the storylines.

When WWE and UFC merged to form TKO Group Holdings, Triple H gained primary control of the creative direction for the shows. Under The Game's reign, the Stamford-based promotion broke several social media and rating records during both televised and non-televised events.

The fans witnessed the returns of some of the great names in the industry, such as CM Punk, Randy Orton, and The Rock. Moreover, WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar is scheduled to come back in 2024 as well.

Triple H is not on the Board of Directors of the TKO Group Holdings currently.

