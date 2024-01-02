CM Punk, Seth Rollins, The Rock, and others react to Triple H's major WWE announcement

Many WWE personalities, including CM Punk, Seth Rollins, The Rock, and more, reacted to Triple H's major announcement regarding the Holiday Tour live events.

The Triple H-led creative team had one of the most successful years in the history of World Wrestling Entertainment in 2023. They managed to attract a wide range of audiences, with major names returning to the company, including Punk, The Rock, John Cena, and Randy Orton.

The Game recently took to Instagram to announce that the Holiday Tour live events broke several records, and Madison Square Garden's show became the highest-grossing domestic non-televised event of all time for WWE.

Many WWE personalities liked Triple H's post about these records, including CM Punk, The Rock, Seth Rollins, Damian Priest, Nick Aldis, Angelo Dawkins, Bronson Reed, and more.

Former WWE writer believes CM Punk's rumored opponent's "better days" are behind him

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WWE writer Vince Russo said that he does not want to see a match between CM Punk and Stone Cold Steve Austin because the latter's better days are behind him.

Russo added that he does not want to ruin his memory of The Texas Rattlesnake's prime.

"Ah, man! No. Bro, I wanna remember these guys for who they are man. You know what I'm saying? You know when sports figures retire, they retire, you know once in a blue moon you'll see somebody come back, a blue moon but, once they retire, they retire because their better days are behind them. You know I wanna remember these guys the way I saw them in their prime man, that's me, that's just me man," Russo said.

Some fans want The Second City Saint to go after Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship after possibly winning the 2024 Royal Rumble. What the Stamford-based promotion has planned for Punk's future remains to be seen.

