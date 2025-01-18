Did Triple H quietly break up a legendary WWE faction on Monday Night RAW?

Since taking over WWE's creative regime, Triple H has regularly made pivotal changes, be it repackaging superstars or introducing new factions. While some changes have been noticeable, others have unfolded discreetly. Given the recent situation, fans have been wondering whether The Game quietly dismantled a prominent faction on RAW: Latino World Order.

LWO's conspicuous absence from the red brand's show has sparked widespread speculation among fans. Zelina Vega, Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde, and Dragon Lee have all been noticeably missing from the show of late. It has been a while since the LWO stablemates have been spotted with Rey Mysterio, leaving fans wondering about the faction's status.

However, Triple H has not broken up the Latino World Order. A major reason why the members of the group have not been seen together is due to a lack of creative plans for them. The company is seemingly struggling to book Rey Mysterio and Co. in a faction vs. faction feud on Monday Night RAW, and this creative dilemma may be the reason for their prolonged absence.

Trending

The Master of 619 made a surprise appearance on the latest edition of SmackDown and also competed in an impromptu match. Meanwhile, Zelina Vega has been making sporadic appearances on RAW, while Dragon Lee has been absent from the red brand's show for quite some time. This is a clear indication that the company currently has no plans for LWO.

Charlotte Flair to return and wrestle a CURRENT CHAMPION?

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen whether Triple H has plans to keep the legendary faction active or if he decides to disband it in the coming months. LWO's fate is looming in uncertainty.

Did Triple H move Rey Mysterio to WWE SmackDown?

Rey Mysterio's surprise appearance on the blue brand's show this week has created quite a buzz among fans. The legendary luchador competed in a singles match against Kevin Owens on the Friday Night Show in which he suffered a loss. However, this also caused the WWE Universe to wonder whether the veteran had switched rosters.

However, there are no reports of Mysterio moving to SmackDown. The recent episode of blue brand's show took place in San Diego, California, which happens to be his hometown. Therefore, the Master of 619 paid a visit to the show to greet his home crowd and announce his participation in the Men's Royal Rumble Match.

Expand Tweet

Triple H does not seem to have any plans of moving Rey Mysterio to Friday nights. The WWE Hall of Famer is set to remain a part of Monday Night RAW on Netflix. However, fans can certainly expect some inter-brand feuds involving Rey, as the brand split seemingly no longer holds any significance.

It will be quite interesting to see what the future holds for the legendary luchador, and if The Game has any major plans for him for WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback