Did Trish Stratus really date Jeff Hardy? Exploring the WWE legend's relationships

Trish Stratus' on-screen relationship with Jeff Hardy is one of the underrated pairings in WWE. While both of them are definitely some of the most well-known stars, even to this day, their romance was only brief and didn't truly take off. Despite this, their romantic pairing only remained on-screen.

Stratus and Hardy's romantic relationship was teased in 2001, but nothing came to fruition except a few backstage moments and Trish kissing Jeff after his loss to the Big Show. The angle was revived in 2003 after Jeff saved her from Victoria and Steven Richards on RAW, even kissing Trish in the process. However, the on-screen romance once again didn't truly take form and Jeff left WWE not long after. Although a possible on-screen relationship was teased through the years, it never made it in real life.

Trish Stratus and Jeff Hardy did not date in real-life. Interestingly, the Hall of Famer was already in a long-term relationship with then-Highschool sweetheart Ron Fisico. After more than a decade of dating, Ron and Trish got married in 2006 and now have two children. Meanwhile, Jeff has been married to Beth Britt since 2011. They also have two children together. Trish returned to wrestling and currently has an angle with Becky Lynch and Lita in WWE. Meanwhile, Jeff is now at AEW.

Old School Jason (OSJ) @Shoryuken91 Trish Stratus & Jeff Hardy def Victoria & Steven Richards in mixed tag team action. Jazz jumps Trish and Victoria after the match. These 3 women will collide for the Women’s title this Sunday at WrestleMania! Trish Stratus & Jeff Hardy def Victoria & Steven Richards in mixed tag team action. Jazz jumps Trish and Victoria after the match. These 3 women will collide for the Women’s title this Sunday at WrestleMania! https://t.co/guyln32va6

Why did Jeff Hardy and Trish Stratus' relationship in WWE didn't work out in the first place?

The supposed relationship between the two stars would have the potential to become a successful pairing, especially since they're some of the top stars, and fans had a great reception. However, this didn't happen due to Jeff Hardy.

In the past, it was revealed by Bruce Prichard that Jeff felt uncomfortable with the storyline while the former Women's Champion was enthusiastic about the idea. Vince McMahon later scrapped the idea after he deemed there was no chemistry between the duo.

"Jeff was uncomfortable with it. Trish was always game, man. She always had ideas and she would listen and she would try pretty much anything. There wasn't a whole lot of chemistry there and Vince looked at it and was like, 'Not feeling it, next, move on.' Nobody was going to buy that because there wasn’t any chemistry. He [Vince] didn't feel it,"

Dave Trainor @Dave_The_Rave91 Trish Stratus taking the role of Matt Hardy Lita and Jeff Hardy had a reunionTrish Stratus taking the role of Matt Hardy #TeamXtreme Lita and Jeff Hardy had a reunion ❤ Trish Stratus taking the role of Matt Hardy #TeamXtreme https://t.co/17ONlGK7wG

Although Trish Stratus had a failed on-screen relationship with Jeff, even the second time around since the latter was released, she went on to build a successful solo career.

Brock Lesnar vs. a female Superstar? Teddy Long pitches a crazy idea. More here

Poll : 0 votes