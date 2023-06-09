Did Vince McMahon really get out of a coma because of his wife Linda McMahon in 2010?

Vince McMahon’s on-screen relationship with his wife, Linda McMahon, was tumultuous, to say the least. The whole McMahon family saga forced Jim Ross to call the couple and their children the most dysfunctional family on television. Linda was also responsible for getting her husband out of a coma. On television, of course.

Back in 2010, Vince McMahon’s wife ran a ridiculously expensive campaign for Connecticut’s vacant U.S. Senate seat. The WWE Chairman saw a huge opportunity to draw content from his wife’s $50 million campaign. Though the campaign ultimately failed, Vince McMahon’s creative genius didn’t, as he produced and acted in a hilarious skit centered on the said campaign.

Fans might recall seeing Vince in a state of coma on a hospital bed. In the segment, a doctor tells the boss that his wife comes by every day to check on him. He also informs Mr. McMahon that she had spent $50 million on her campaign, and the revelation revives McMahon from his coma. Vince’s part in the skit ends with him expressing his resolve to run for President of the United States.

For those wondering who played the doctor, it was Freddie Prinze Jr. The Scooby-Doo actor was a key member of WWE's creative team at the time. It was during his stint in the company that Freddie developed real-life heat with top star John Cena.

Vince McMahon convinced John Cena to go public with Make-A-Wish visits

Vince McMahon’s relationship with John Cena is well documented. The two have shared a strong bond for years. Cena was also present alongside Brock Lesnar and Pat McAfee for Vince’s birthday dinner after his retirement from WWE in 2022.

The boss once had to convince his top star to go public with his Make-A-Wish endeavors. Paul Heyman said during an interview that Cena never wanted publicity for his association with the charitable foundation and only went public after a lot of convincing from his boss.

“I don’t have the words to convey the admiration I have for John Cena as a human being. There had to come a point in time where Vince had to sit down with John and say, ‘You need to let me go public with these Make-A Wish visits. You have to. You know you’re hurting Make-A-Wish by not allowing me to do that because if people understood how much of your time you give to Make-a-Wish and to these kids, they’ll be inclined to contribute. They’ll be inclined to get involved. You will help them if you allow this’, because Cena never wanted to exploit it. He never wanted publicity for it. He never wanted recognition for it. He wanted to just do it. That’s a hero.” [H/T WrestlingNewsCo]

Cena returned to Hollywood full-time after his WrestleMania 39 match for the United States Championship against Austin Theory. It remains to be seen if he’ll make a comeback in the near future.

