Does John Cena hate former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr? Exploring their real-life feud

John Cena is considered by many to be the greatest WWE superstar of all time. The 46-year-old has had an illustrious career inside the squared circle. John Cena’s WWE run is filled with moments that will definitely be talked about for years to come.

Over the course of his WWE career, Cena has had many rivals, both on-screen and behind the scenes. The GOAT had real-life heat with The Rock, which was discussed at length as part of the WWE Rivals series. Cena also didn’t like former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr.

Prinze worked with WWE on two different occasions. He had an on-screen run in 2008-2009. He returned to the company for the second time in 2010 as a writer. As the Scooby-Doo star recalled on his Wrestling with Freddie podcast, he was in the middle of teaching a promo class when John Cena showed up out of nowhere to interrupt him.

The former WWE Champion pulled up a chair and sat between Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder, who were participating in the class. The former WWE writer recalled Cena telling him, "Look, maybe I'm a neanderthal but I just don't see how any of this s*** works." The actor said he told the top WWE star he was just trying to help the talent reach Cena’s level.

"Hey man, not everybody can do what you do. I'm trying to get them to a level where you're at, or close to it, because if I don't, who the hell is!?" Prinze Jr. told Cena.

Upon hearing Prinze’s reply, Cena shrugged his shoulders. The conversation ended with the 16-time world champion walking away.

Freddie Prinze Jr. reveals Vince McMahon’s reaction to his beef with John Cena

The former WWE writer revealed Vince McMahon got wind of his little chat with John Cena and decided to rib him in his own way later that night. Prinze Jr. was traveling on a WWE jet with Vince McMahon and others when the boss pulled a rib on him that involved the use of hand sanitizer.

“So, I'm on the jet. We're flying back to White Plains, New York, from whatever city we're in. Cleveland or wherever it was, and Vince has me hold out my hands he's got some hand sanitizer and he doesn't like germs," Prinze Jr. explained. "And so he starts to put hand sanitizer in my hands, and as a rib, won't stop. He just keeps squeezing it and squeezing it and he's just staring me down, and I'm staring him down.” (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

The actor said he simply let Vince empty the bottle and went to the bathroom to wash it. Prinze Jr. returned to see Vince McMahon and Kevin Dunn laughing.

Vince told Prinze Jr. that he had heard about his “little problem” with John Cena. The conversation ended with the boss telling him he’s the only one who could fire him.

