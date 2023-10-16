Did Vince McMahon's grandson Declan just tease his WWE debut? Exploring potential hint

Vince McMahon's family has played a vital role in taking pro wrestling to great heights. It looks like a young family member is now aiming to replicate the success in a different sport.

At the recently concluded Fastlane Premium Live Event, fans saw Declan McMahon at ringside with a WWE and an Indiana Hoosiers custom title belts. Following the event, Vince McMahon's grandson posted a picture with the two championships on his social media accounts. While this led many to believe he could join the pro wrestling business soon, it may not be the case.

On Twitter, Declan posted a photo of himself as an infant with his grandfather, Vince, and father, Shane McMahon. He compared the image with a recent photo of himself holding two titles and captioned it "Then and Now." The Indiana Hoosiers Running Back could have just shared the post to showcase his growth.

Declan posted the picture with two title belts on Instagram with the caption "Born for This." In this case, he may be suggesting he was born to be a champion and not necessarily a titleholder in WWE.

In a video posted by Indiana Football's Twitter handle, Declan and his teammate, Noah Pierre, mentioned that their team wanted to have their own belt to create energy and momentum. The upstart also said how, in a way, it connected his family to wrestling and football.

Is Declan interested in following in the footsteps of Vince McMahon?

Declan with Triple H and Shane McMahon

From the looks of it, Declan is interested in pro wrestling as a fan and might not be looking to pursue it as a career. Although he is more focused on football today, he could always change his mind and join his family in WWE.

Vince McMahon's grandson revealed that he playfully wrestles his younger brothers at home. It will be interesting to see if he will join the Stamford-based promotion in the future.

Did Declan McMahon appear on WWE TV before Fastlane 2023?

Fastlane wasn't the only event that Declan has been a part of. He first appeared in WrestleMania XX's video package as an infant. This is where he got the abovementioned photo with Vince and Shane. He also accompanied his father for the latter's entrance at WrestleMania 32.

For now, it looks like Declan won't be joining Vince McMahon and his other family members in World Wrestling Entertainment. Fans, however, might be interested in watching him appear at more shows after Fastlane.