Is Shane McMahon's son training to be a WWE Superstar? All you need to know

Fans are no strangers to Shane McMahon's sons after they accompanied their father on his WrestleMania 32 match against The Undertaker. Seven years later, one has put their sights on a different sport.

Shane McMahon has three sons. His eldest is named Declan James McMahon, born in February 2004. His second son, Kenyon Jesse McMahon, was born in March 2006. His youngest, Rogan McMahon, was born in 2010. Although all three have been exposed to professional wrestling, the 19-year-old took a different route.

Declan James McMahon is not training to become a WWE Superstar but has put his focus on football and plays for the Indiana Hoosiers NCAA football team. The 19-year-old is primarily a running back but could also play as a quarterback.

Declan's involvement in football began in high school at Poly Prep Country Day School in Brooklyn, New York. Shane McMahon's oldest son also shared that he visited Duke University. He also received an offer from Fordham University and East Carolina University.

Does Shane McMahon's son want to follow in his footsteps in WWE?

There have been several superstars who went to professional wrestling after trying their hand at football. With a family like the McMahons, it's no wonder Declan is also open to a wrestling career.

Declan revealed that he and his two younger brothers would "wrestle" in their home. Although he has no plans to enter the industry yet, he is open to doing so. The football player even joked that he could jump off a cage as Shane McMahon did.

"I've tried [pro wrestling] in my house," Declan McMahon said. "I have two younger brothers, so if we're joking around I'll pick them up and throw them on the couch. I'm going in with the mindset that I'll cross that bridge when we get there. So right now no plans yet, but down the road, who knows? If I have to jump off a cage like my father, maybe that's what I'll do."

What is the latest with Shane McMahon?

Shane was last seen on WrestleMania 39, where he had an impromptu match with The Miz. However, his return was spoiled after he tore his ACL at the start of the match. The Prodigal Son has since received treatment for the injury.

It would be interesting to see how Declan performs inside the wrestling ring, especially with Shane being his father. For now, the 19-year-old is focused on elevating his football career.

