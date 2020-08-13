Did WrestleVotes just disclose the WWE SummerSlam 2020 venue?

The thirty-third edition of WWE SummerSlam is all set to be aired in less than two weeks on August 23, 2020. The build-up to the show has been pretty interesting and fans are definitely looking forward to watching WWE's Biggest Party of the Summer.

But a massive point of discussion among the fans has been the location of WWE SummerSlam, something which is yet to be disclosed officially by the company. There have been rumors of WWE wanting to hold WWE SummerSlam outside of the Performance Center, where all other shows and PPVs have taken place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was earlier reported that SummerSlam will not be taking place in the Performance Center, but a location is still to be announced. Also, after a lot of speculations of Vince McMahon wanting to have fans in attendance for SummerSlam, it is also being reported that there will be no fans.

Interestingly, WrestleVotes just tweeted a set of images without any caption. When closely observed, all four WWE moments in the pictures have taken place in the same arena, Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. Check out the tweet below. So, did WrestleVotes just disclosed the venue for WWE SummerSlam 2020? It certainly looks that way!

WWE SummerSlam 2020

WWE SummerSlam is the second biggest PPV for WWE in a calendar year, after WrestleMania. With the world being hit by the pandemic of COVID-19, WWE has been highly affected as well, being forced to shift all its weekly shows and PPV, including WrestleMania 36 to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. But Vince McMahon has been adamant of doing something different at SummerSlam, and hence he has been looking for a different venue.

Originally scheduled to take place in Boston, Massachusetts, the build-up to SummerSlam has started on WWE Programming. As of the writing of this article, a total of seven matches have been announced for the PPV -

The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) (c) vs. Andrade and Angel Garza - RAW Tag Team Championship

Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Randy Orton - WWE Championship

Apollo Crews (c) vs. MVP - United States Championship

Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins

Sasha Banks (c) vs. Asuka - RAW Women's Championship

Bayley (c) vs. Winner of Triple Brand Battle Royal - SmackDown Women's Championship

Braun Strowman (c) vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt - WWE Universal Championship

The main event of the show will likely be the WWE Championship match between Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton. With over ten days left for the PPV, we can expect WWE to add multiple more matches to the card. Interestingly, reports suggest that WWE Payback will take place merely a week after SummerSlam, which could keep the card for SummerSlam relatively smaller.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for further updates on the situation!