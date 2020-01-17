Did WWE accidentally confirm Edge and Undertaker's return at Royal Rumble?

Is Edge returning at the Royal Rumble?

WWE recently held a special launch party at BT Sport Studios in London to help promote and celebrate their move to the subscription platform in the UK, ending a thirty year relationship with broadcast superpower Sky.

But eagle-eyed fans spotted some rather unusual vehicles making the rounds...

While the afternoon was filled with classic wrestling action from the likes of Charlotte Flair, Seamus and Andrade, the morning gave BT Sport the chance to show off their promotional skills throughout the city of London.

BT Sport also played host to WWE Superstars and members of the media on the "WWE 3:16 Bus" (a clever word play on British bus numbers).

As well at this, a hearse, spewing thick smoke and labelled with The Undertaker's iconic face and cruicifix symbol was also making the rounds in merry-old London. Seriously creepy!

Along with an open-top truck stacked with mountains of what appeared to be ladders and chairs.

Undertaker's Hearse in London! ( Image Source )

Given that neither Edge nor The Undertaker have been advertised for a return anytime soon (especially Edge, who has been retired for years due to injury) is this WWE's subtle attempt to let us know both men will be back very soon?

Specifically, at the Royal Rumble?

The Undertaker hasn't been seen in quite a few months now, since chokeslamming an ignorant Sami Zayn straight to hell on Friday Night SmackDown back in September.

Which makes the reference to The Deadman as part of such an event all the more curious: Why make mention of The Undertaker if he isn't set to return in the immediate future?

It makes for an even more curious reference to the Rated-R Superstar, who is as far as we know still physically unable to compete.

With the Royal Rumble being BT Sports' first-ever WWE pay-per-view, they will be looking to pull in as many viewing numbers as possible in the hopes of kicking-off their relationship with WWE to a positive start.

Perhaps BT Sport are simply taking advantage of some of WWE's more striking imagery to draw a few wandering eyes.

Or maybe, just maybe, they're trying to let us in on a little surprise heading out way at the Royal Rumble.

Will Edge finally make his in-ring return at the Royal Rumble? Will we see The Undertaker compete in the match as well? Will they be competing on WWE TV and BT Sport? Or is this all simply part of a wrestling PR attraction?

Time will tell. Keep an eye on Sportskeeda for regular WWE news updates.