Did WWE achieve an attendance record at MSG tonight thanks to CM Punk? Analyzing the possibility

CM Punk is all set to make his in-ring comeback in the Stamford-based promotion after almost a decade away. His much-anticipated appearance is just a few hours away, as The Best in the World is making his squared circle return in WWE during tonight's edition of the Madison Square Garden event.

This house show is part of the company's Holiday Tour just before the end of the year. Every year, WWE visits the World's Most Famous Arena and delivers a premium live event quality match card despite just being a live event. The upcoming December house show also features a stacked card, including two scheduled title defenses.

As we approach the show, recent statistics on ticket sales have been revealed, making history for WWE. According to stats from WrestleOps, WWE has managed to sell out 15,300 tickets, setting a record-breaking achievement. This marks the highest number of tickets the company has sold for Madison Square Garden in the past eight years. The stats report stated that:

"Tonight’s WWE house show in New York is set to mark the company’s highest recorded attendance at MSG in over 8 years. Currently at over 15,300 tickets distributed (WrestleTix)."

It's important to note that a significant factor contributing to this record-breaking ticket sales is the in-ring comeback of the Voice of the Voiceless. Since the announcement of his match, the Stamford-based promotion has successfully moved a substantial number of tickets for this historic live event.

It will be interesting to see how things unfold in this untelevised mega-show as WWE again holds an event in the World's Most Famous Arena.

WWE MSG December 2023 preview: CM Punk in-ring return and other matches

As of now, the company has announced four matches for the MSG event, which includes the in-ring comeback of CM Punk and a special Bull Rope match. Additionally, The Judgment Day is set to defend their Undisputed Tag Team titles when they face Sami Zayn and Jey Uso

You can check all the official scheduled matches for tonight's MSG event:

Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre in a Grudge match for World Heavyweight Championship

Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura in a Bull Rope match

CM Punk vs. Dominik Mysterio in a singles match

The Judgment Day (Finn Balor and Damian Priest) (c) vs. Sami Zayn and Jey Uso in an Undisputed Tag Team Championship match

It will be interesting to witness how things will unfold in the company after CM Punk makes his highly anticipated in-ring comeback tonight.